Jennifer Aniston Ate This Easy Work Lunch for 10 Years on the Set of Friends

There's something satisfying about finding the perfect work lunch. You want something so delicious and special that you can eat it for five days straight and still look forward to it every time—plus, it needs to be packable and meal prep-friendly, so you're not clocking out for an hour in the middle of the day to fire up your oven.

It makes sense that over the course of 10 years working on the perennial sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston would have found a work lunch that checks all the boxes. And while we first heard about it back in 2010, when Courtney Cox spilled the beans to the Los Angeles Times, Aniston's twist on the classic Cobb salad is once again making the rounds on social media.

But according to Cox, the salad that she, castmate Lisa Kudrow and Aniston ate on set every day was more of a "doctored-up" Cobb salad, which means Aniston's bowl of bulgur is probably a different recipe. Cox clarified to the Times that Aniston's version of a Cobb salad included "turkey bacon and garbanzo beans," plus, we assume, the other classic ingredients, like a hard-boiled egg, diced avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled blue cheese and lots of crunchy romaine.

While it's likely that Aniston didn't actually have to make this salad and tote it to work every day—she is, you know, kind of a big deal—it's absolutely a packable, accessible work lunch option. A recipe like our Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad proves that as long as you keep some elements, like the avocado and dressing, in a separate container, you could easily customize this classic with turkey bacon, chickpeas and all of your favorite fixings.

Just be mindful of your avocado if you choose to pack this lunch ahead. You could always use up part of it in the morning on some avocado toast, then seal what's left in a nonreactive container and use plastic wrap to create an air-tight seal around your avocado chunks—that's how the pros over at Chipotle keep their guac fresh all day