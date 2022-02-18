ThePrep: Slow-Cooker Dinners That Clock in at 400 Calories

This week of dinners relies on the slow-cooker to do most of the leg-work.

I'm whipping out my slow-cooker for this week of easy dinners and I couldn't be more excited. These cozy dinners are just the thing to warm me up at the end of a long day. And while comforting, these dinners (plus their sides) clock in right around 400 calories, to help you feel energized and satisfied—not sleepy.

Because it probably doesn't make sense for most people to do a full week of slow-cooker dinners, I slipped in a few easy stove-top and oven-baked dinners, too.

Your Meal Plan

Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa

First up for slow-cooker dinners is Sunday's Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash. This slow-cooker recipe is ready in just four hours, so it's a good one to make on Sunday when you're able to be home midday to get it going. I especially love the addition of butternut squash in this fall recipe. Next up, we have the Slow-Cooker White Bean, Spinach & Sausage Stew. This hearty stew has plenty of protein from cannellini beans, plus savory sausage, so you're sure to feel satisfied. This recipe calls to use dried beans, so be sure to soak them ahead of time or swap in four cans of beans instead.

Sunday: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash topped with 3 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese (359 calories)

Wednesday: Slow-Cooker White Bean, Spinach & Sausage Stew with 1 (1-in.) slice whole-wheat baguette (385 calories)

Big Batch Breakfast

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Muffin-tin eggs are one of my favorite breakfasts. Not only are they delicious but I also love that you can make a big batch all at once. This recipe for Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato is especially delicious, thanks to the smoked Cheddar cheese and the addition of diced potatoes, which also help to make this savory breakfast more satisfying.

Treat Yourself

One-Bowl Monster Cookies

If you're looking for an easy weekend baking project, look no further. These easy One-Bowl Monster Cookies come together in one bowl—like the name suggests—and make for a super delicious treat. I'm not the best baker, so I love straightforward recipes like this!

Get the recipe: One-Bowl Monster Cookies