Ina Garten's Easy Tip Will Change the Way You Freeze Bread

Whenever I need a delicious recipe or advice for entertaining, I turn to Ina Garten. From her cozy chicken potpie soup to skillet-roasted chicken and potatoes, Garten is always providing inspiration and information in the kitchen. And one piece of Garten's wisdom you'll want to use over and over again is her tip for freezing bread.

As Garten told Food & Wine, she chooses to freeze wedges of bread instead of slices or whole loaves—and it makes perfect sense to us. If she were to freeze slices of bread, they could get too icy (a problem I've experienced many times!). If she were to freeze whole loaves, it would be too large of a serving (and you'd end up needing to refreeze the bread). Instead, freezing wedges or sections of bread gives Garten the perfect amount every time.

Here's how to try out Garten's tip for yourself:

Cut a loaf of bread into wedges. Wrap each wedge tightly in freezer-safe plastic wrap. Store in the freezer.

The USDA recommends storing bread in the freezer for up to three months. When you're ready to enjoy your wedge of bread, Garten recommends defrosting the bread in the refrigerator overnight. You can then heat the wedge of bread in the oven, or slice it up and use the toaster.