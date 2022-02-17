The #1 Tip for Extra-Crispy Roasted Vegetables

In my (humble) opinion, the best method for cooking vegetables is to roast them. From Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Broccoli to Garlic & Parmesan Roasted Carrots, roasting vegetables is an easy process that yields deliciously crispy results. Plus, roasting requires minimal hands-on effort (and who doesn't love that?). Your vegetables are about to get even crispier with this simple tip.

The next time you roast vegetables, add some cornstarch. Yes, cornstarch—that box in your pantry is the secret to a super-crispy exterior on veggies, from potatoes to cauliflower. Cornstarch is commonly used to coat proteins like chicken or beef to achieve a crispy exterior, so why not use it with vegetables?

Here's how to use cornstarch when roasting vegetables:

Preheat oven to 425℉. Prep veggies and pat dry (ensuring the veggies are dry will help avoid clumping with the cornstarch). Toss with olive oil, salt and any spices. Add 1 tablespoon cornstarch per pound of vegetables. Toss the vegetables evenly to coat. Spread the veggies in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast until fork-tender and crispy, 20 to 45 minutes, depending on the vegetable.

When roasting, be sure to cut the vegetable into equal-size pieces, so everything cooks at the same rate. If you're roasting multiple types of vegetables on the same sheet pan, you may need to adjust the timing, like we do in this recipe for Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies. The butternut squash starts roasting first before the other veggies are added.