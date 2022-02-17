5 Easy Snack Ideas That Start with a Banana

You’ll go bananas for these dietitian-approved snacks.
Sara Haas, RDN February 17, 2022
Credit: Johnny Autry

Pictured recipe: Peanut Butter & Hemp Banana

Tasty, satisfying and easy to pack, there's no questioning why bananas are America's top-selling fruit. Bananas are packed with health benefits, including lowering risk of heart disease and decreasing blood pressure (just some of the reasons why one dietitian never leaves the grocery store without them). Here are five healthy snack ideas with a banana that make a good thing even better.

Banana Carrot Smoothie

238 cal

Soak 1 Medjool date in 2 Tbsp. hot water for 5 minutes. Combine in a blender with 1 banana, 1⁄2 cup each low-fat plain kefir, shredded carrots and ice cubes, and a pinch of ground ginger. Blend until smooth.

Banana Tahini Toast

286 cal

Spread 1 Tbsp. tahini on 1 slice whole-wheat toast. Top with 1 sliced banana, drizzle with 1 tsp. honey and sprinkle with a pinch of flaky sea salt.

Peanut Butter & Hemp Banana

229 cal

Spread 1 Tbsp. peanut butter over 1 banana and roll in 1 tsp. hemp hearts.

Banana Chia Pudding

274 cal

Mash 1 banana in a small bowl. Whisk in 1⁄2 cup unsweetened plain almond milk, 2 Tbsp. chia seeds and 2 tsp. pure maple syrup. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 days. Stir and top with 1 crumbled vanilla wafer cookie.

Banana Nice Cream Sundae

314 cal

Puree 1 cup frozen sliced banana (about 1 large banana) in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and top with 1/4 cup crushed pretzels, 1 Tbsp. unsalted roasted peanuts and 1 tsp. mini chocolate chips.

This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, March 2022.

