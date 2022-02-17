5 Easy Snack Ideas That Start with a Banana
Pictured recipe: Peanut Butter & Hemp Banana
Tasty, satisfying and easy to pack, there's no questioning why bananas are America's top-selling fruit. Bananas are packed with health benefits, including lowering risk of heart disease and decreasing blood pressure (just some of the reasons why one dietitian never leaves the grocery store without them). Here are five healthy snack ideas with a banana that make a good thing even better.
Banana Carrot Smoothie
238 cal
Soak 1 Medjool date in 2 Tbsp. hot water for 5 minutes. Combine in a blender with 1 banana, 1⁄2 cup each low-fat plain kefir, shredded carrots and ice cubes, and a pinch of ground ginger. Blend until smooth.
Banana Tahini Toast
286 cal
Spread 1 Tbsp. tahini on 1 slice whole-wheat toast. Top with 1 sliced banana, drizzle with 1 tsp. honey and sprinkle with a pinch of flaky sea salt.
Peanut Butter & Hemp Banana
229 cal
Spread 1 Tbsp. peanut butter over 1 banana and roll in 1 tsp. hemp hearts.
Banana Chia Pudding
274 cal
Mash 1 banana in a small bowl. Whisk in 1⁄2 cup unsweetened plain almond milk, 2 Tbsp. chia seeds and 2 tsp. pure maple syrup. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 days. Stir and top with 1 crumbled vanilla wafer cookie.
Banana Nice Cream Sundae
314 cal
Puree 1 cup frozen sliced banana (about 1 large banana) in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and top with 1/4 cup crushed pretzels, 1 Tbsp. unsalted roasted peanuts and 1 tsp. mini chocolate chips.
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, March 2022.