This Trader Joe's Microwave Mug Muffin Is Packed with Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients

In its latest Fearless Flyer, Trader Joe's is celebrating one of its most versatile new breakfast ingredients. The store's Gluten-Free Organic Rolled Oats with Ancient Grains & Seeds doesn't just include basic oats—there are also quinoa flakes, amaranth, flax seed meal and chia seeds added in for a healthy boost. Plus, the mixture is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. (It kind of reminds us of our Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix.) And to make this oatmeal mixture even more exciting, there's a microwave "baked" oatmeal muffin recipe to go along with it.

This tasty recipe isn't just easy to make—it's also packed with good-for-you ingredients, high in anti-inflammatory compounds. To make this cozy morning treat, you'll need a few ingredients, like some of that tasty oatmeal mix, plus applesauce, honey, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, an egg and, optionally, a few berries. We suggest you go for it and mix in those berries—they instantly up the anti-inflammatory potential.

Dump all of the ingredients into the mug—it should have a capacity of at least 16 ounces—and stir until it's combined. Then heat your mug in the microwave for four minutes on high. Your mug will need to cool for about five minutes, so be sure to remove it from the microwave with a dish towel or an oven mitt to keep yourself from getting burned.

Like the store's pumpkin overnight oats, this is a healthy, simple breakfast solution that you're going to love. Plus, it's no secret that oatmeal is one of our favorite healthy breakfasts. Oatmeal is a hearty whole grain that has lots of fiber, which can help tamp inflammation and power you through the day. Fiber-rich foods like oatmeal also help boost gut health, protect your heart and can even help you lose weight by keeping you feeling fuller for longer. This recipe includes a whole egg, so you'll get a boost of protein to help you feel satisfied until your next meal or snack.

Other ingredients, like that swirl of honey, have healthy traits you'll need in the long term, like vitamins, minerals and even some gut health benefits. And no matter what kind of berries you choose to use, they'll add a little extra fiber and an anti-inflammatory boost to your mug muffin. Anthocyanins are a group of anti-inflammatory compounds found in berries and other purple and red colored fruits and veggies that research has shown to protect against conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, neurological decline and even certain types of cancer. So eat up!