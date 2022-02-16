Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Some of these ideas will come in handy even if you just have a container garden!

Martha Stewart Gave a Tour of Her Veggie Greenhouse—Here's How to Copy Her Look on a Budget

If the 1980s show was still around, Martha Stewart could definitely be featured on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. From her caviar taste and estate lifestyle to her BFF hangs with Snoop Dogg and her boujee Super Bowl transportation, Stewart is not one to skimp on the finer things.

We may not have the budget to match the ageless entertaining, baking and gardening ace, but that doesn't mean we can't score some major inspo from her decor choices, recipes and more! (Here's proof: Martha Stewart's #1 kitchen organizing tip is budget-friendly—and also helps reduce food waste.)

The latest tour Stewart is taking us on is of the "verdant bounty" tucked inside her vegetable greenhouse. After spotting it in the March issue of Martha Stewart Living, on Martha's site and on Instagram, we're definitely counting down until spring.

"I started dreaming about a vegetable greenhouse—a place where I could grow delicious, nutritious produce all year long—decades ago, when I met the organic farmer and author Eliot Coleman," Stewart explains in the story.

She honed her skills more thanks to Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture Farm Director Jack Algiere, who shared his secrets that allow him to "grow everything from seed in an immense, energy-efficient soil-based greenhouse, nurturing vegetables and fruits with incredible flavors," in Pocantico Hills, New York.

Stewart's sweeping greenhouse is home to all of the vegetables that she blends up for her daily green juice (just one of several longevity-boosting strategies the celeb swears by), plus a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and herbs to use in meals for herself and to share with friends and family.

Even if you don't have a huge yard to dedicate to raised garden beds like those found in Stewart's greenhouse, you can reap the benefits of growing your own.

"Even a small greenhouse can produce a plethora of vegetables and supply you with homegrown produce all year, too. Give it a try—you'll be so happy," Stewart says.

