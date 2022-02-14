Baked Hummus Pasta Is the Latest Twist on TikTok's Favorite Trend

Now Jawad has added yet another recipe to the list of baked pastas we can't wait to try. Her recipe for Baked Hummus Pasta trades the classic block of feta cheese for a container of pesto hummus. To get even more flavor, she roasts cherry tomatoes, the hummus, salt and pepper on a sheet pan at 400°F for 35 minutes. When the hummus is slightly browned and the tomatoes are burst and bubbling, Jawad crushes the tomatoes with a fork and combines the ingredients until the hummus-tomato sauce is pink and creamy. She tosses in some cooked gemelli pasta—though you can use whatever you have on hand—and serves it up with fresh basil on top.

It's a smart way to put a vegan twist on the pasta trend without having to pick out the right vegan cheese alternative—and while Jawad uses limited edition organic pesto hummus from Cedar's Foods from Whole Foods, you could substitute your favorite brand and flavor of hummus (it's worth noting that Jawad has a partnership with Cedar's). Typical supermarket flavors like lemon-garlic and roasted red pepper would also be pretty tasty in this dish, and you could even use a homemade alternative, like this restaurant-quality hummus. Add a little store-bought or homemade pesto for that delicious basil flavor—but make sure you buy a vegan pesto if you want to keep the recipe plant-based.

It's no surprise that commenters are already giving the recipe rave reviews in the comments. "I have been doing this forever, it's one of my faves," one commenter said. "Also with roasted red pepper!" Others said they have to wait and see the reviews roll in on this recipe before they try it themselves—hot hummus doesn't sound delicious to everybody.