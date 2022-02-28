3 Impressive Benefits of Composting—and Why You Should Be Doing It

While many communities now have local recycling drop-off locations and others offer curbside recycling, unnecessary items are still being sent to landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste account for more than 30% of what we throw away, with 24% of trash coming from food waste, making it the single largest contributor to landfills. Before we can begin to discuss the benefits of composting, it's best to have a general understanding of what composting is—and how to do it properly.

How to Compost

Composting at home doesn't have to be complicated. But before you can get started, you'll want to invest in a kitchen compost bin to keep everything contained and odorless (here are the best ones for your kitchen).

Composting requires 4 basic components:

Greens (Nitrogen rich) —Fruit and vegetable waste from the kitchen, grass clippings, etc.

—Fruit and vegetable waste from the kitchen, grass clippings, etc. Browns (Carbon rich) —Shredded tree leaves, wood chips, etc.

—Shredded tree leaves, wood chips, etc. Moisture —Water helps create the right environment for breaking down the above.

—Water helps create the right environment for breaking down the above. Air—While composting can occur without aeration, the process is accelerated with increased oxygen.

Composting should include a balanced mix of the green and brown contributions to be most effective. Adding water and keeping your compost pile moist are essential to helping the organic matter break down.

What to Include in Your Compost Bin:

Fruits and vegetables

Coffee grounds, filters and tea bags

Eggshells

Grass clippings

Leaves

Sawdust and wood chips

Nut shells

Yard trimmings

Cardboard, paper and newspaper (shredded or torn for faster breakdown)

Fireplace ashes

What Not to Put in Your Compost Bin:

Dairy products

Meat scraps or bones

Cooking oils and grease

Pet waste

Benefits of Composting

It Helps Reduce Waste

In addition to reducing the amount of waste you send to the landfill, composting can also lower your carbon footprint. According to the EPA, the breakdown of organic waste in landfills generates methane (a potent greenhouse gas linked to climate change). By composting wasted food and other organic materials, you can help reduce methane emissions.

It's Great for Your Garden

Compost can be used as a natural fertilizer in your garden and therefore reduce the need for potentially harmful chemical fertilizers. According to the EPA, compost also fosters beneficial bacteria and fungi that break down organic matter to create humus, a rich nutrient-filled material.

Humus is basically gold for plants, since it increases soil health and fertility by replacing lost nutrients. Humus also helps to rebuild the structure of soil in areas that have been previously disturbed from construction and other activities. Humus can assist in binding soil together, which increases filtration and slows down the flow of water across surface soil. Adding compost around your plants can reduce the amount of water needed by helping retain moisture.

It Can Help Us Save Money