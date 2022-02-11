7 Things You Should Do Every Day If You Have Prediabetes, According to Dietitians

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

According to the American Diabetes Association, 96 million Americans 18 years and older had prediabetes in 2019. If you discover that you have prediabetes, it doesn't mean you'll develop type 2 diabetes especially if you follow a treatment plan and make healthy lifestyle choices. For some folks with prediabetes, moderate lifestyle changes can actually bring blood sugar levels back to a normal range, which can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. Below are 7 healthy habits you can do daily that are recommended by registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) who specialize in prediabetes.

1. Fill half (or more) of your plate with non-starchy vegetables

"Once you do this, you'll find you'll never be hungry eating moderate-sized portions of starchy foods and protein-rich foods," says Jill Weisenberger, M.S., RDN, C.D.C.E.S., C.H.W.C., F.A.N.D., creator of the free guide Can I Eat That with Prediabetes?. "The non-starchy vegetables are low-calorie, low-carb and very filling. Plus, they're jam-packed with health-boosting phytonutrients that act as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds."

2. Manage your stress

Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, founder of NutritionStarringYOU.com and author of The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook explains that "chronic stress can wreak havoc on health and well-being by hindering your immunity, making you susceptible to many types of illnesses. Plus, stress hormones like cortisol can contribute to weight gain and elevated blood sugar." Harris-Pincus suggests adding stretching exercises, meditation or deep breathing exercises to your daily routine. "Make time for self-care by choosing a relaxing activity you enjoy—preferably off of screens like knitting, painting, word puzzles, listening to music or reading a good book."

3. Get your zzz's

Did you know that not getting enough sleep not only makes you cranky, but it also makes you less likely to stick to your healthy eating goals? In addition, Weisenberger says it actually messes with your body's response to insulin. "Short sleeping changes levels of growth hormone and cortisol, which makes us more insulin resistant. Even a single night of lousy sleep can make you more insulin resistant the following day." According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), aim adults should aim for 7 hours of sleep per night.

4. Eat your fruits and veggies

According to the CDC, only 1 in 10 Americans consume the recommended 5 to 9 servings of fruits and veggies per day. These foods are brimming with nutrients and fiber and are lower in calories. Plus, according to Harris-Pincus, "the antioxidants and phytochemicals in fruits and veggies can play a role in improving insulin resistance which can help to better control blood sugar."

Read More: 7 Ways to Eat More Vegetables

5. Avoid binge drinking

According to Lorena Drago, M.S., RDN, C.D.N., C.D.C.E.S. certified diabetes care and education specialist, binge drinking is defined as "four or more drinks for women and five or more drinks for men in about 2 hours which can increase your risk of type 2 diabetes." Binge drinking can cause the pancreas to become inflamed and unable to secrete insulin as a result to excessive alcohol. If you choose to drink alcohol, the recommendation is no more than 1 drink per day for a woman and 2 drinks per day for a man. One drink is defined as 12 fluid ounces of beer, 5 fluid ounces of wine, and 1.5 ounces of 80-proof liquor like rum or vodka.

6. Get moving

"Prolonged sitting, including spending many hours watching television or in front of a computer may accelerate your risk of developing type 2 diabetes," Drago explains. "Lack of exercise is a major contributor of chronic disease. Physical activity enhances insulin sensitivity, increases how the muscles use blood glucose (sugar), and improves insulin resistance." Instead, Drago recommends doing at least 30 minutes of physical activity 5 days a week (so almost every day). To help you stick with it, pick a type of movement you really enjoy instead of trying to force yourself to do something you don't like. That could be yoga, dancing, lifting weights, swimming, cycling, running or more.

7. Fill your plate with plant-based choices