Yes, you can freeze cucumbers—but should you? Learn how and when to freeze cucumbers.

Whether they're fresh from the farmers' market or picked from your backyard garden, cucumbers are abundant in the summer months. Cool, crunchy and totally refreshing, cucumbers are excellent for salads and sandwiches like Creamy Cucumber Salad and Cucumber Hummus Sandwiches. When you have a surplus of crunchy cukes, don't fret. Instead, turn to the freezer to preserve the vegetable. Here's how to freeze cucumbers.

Can You Freeze Cucumbers?

Yes, you can freeze cucumbers, but depending on how you plan to use them after they've been frozen, you may not want to. Cucumbers have a high water content, about 95%, and freezing them changes their texture dramatically. Rather than the crunchy, crisp texture that a fresh cucumber has, a frozen cucumber's texture will be mushy.

Luckily, the softer texture of a frozen cucumber is ideal in certain recipes. Frozen cucumbers are perfect for chilled soup, like in this refreshing Cold Cucumber Soup or Summer Tomato Gazpacho. These recipes call for blended or pureed cucumber, so the mushy texture of the frozen cuke isn't a concern. You can also use frozen cucumbers in drinks like Cucumber, Mint & Melon Smoothies, Cucumber Juice and Cucumber-Lime Margaritas. Frozen cucumber slices can be used in drinks as well, and are especially great as a garnish to keep the drink cold without diluting the flavor.

However, we would not recommend using a frozen cucumber in recipes where texture is key, like a salad or sandwich. Instead, stick to fresh cucumbers to achieve the delicious crunch.

How to Freeze Cucumber Slices

Wash cucumber to remove any dirt, and pat dry. Cut the cucumber into slices (Not sure how? Learn how to cut a cucumber.) Arrange the cucumber slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Freeze until the slices are solid, about two to three hours. Place the frozen cucumber slices in an airtight container or reusable bag and freeze for up to three months.

How to Freeze Whole Cucumbers

While you can freeze whole cucumbers, we recommend cutting the cucumber before freezing, so it's easier to grab the exact amount you need. However, if you know that a recipe will call for a whole cucumber, you can save time and freeze it in its entirety. Here's how: