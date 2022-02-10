From slices to spears, learn how to cut a cucumber.

There are four main types of cucumbers that you're likely to see in stores: slicing cucumbers, English cucumbers, Persian cucumbers (typically used for slicing) and Kirby cucumbers (typically used for pickling). This easy step-by-step guide will teach you how to cut a cucumber, whichever variety you have on hand.

How to Cut a Cucumber

Before you start slicing, you may want to peel the cucumber. Cucumber skin is edible, but some people prefer to remove it for textural or visual reasons. If the cucumber skin is waxy, you'll want to peel the cucumber. A vegetable peeler will quickly remove the skin with ease.

Whether you're slicing or dicing, start by cutting off the stem and root ends of the cucumber.

Close up of cutting a cucumber Credit: Ali Redmond

How to Cut Cucumber Slices

Step 1: Slice the cucumber widthwise into rounds, adjusting the thickness of the cut depending on the desired size.

Close up of cutting a cucumber Credit: Ali Redmond

Step 2 (optional): Cut the cucumber slices in half to make a half-moon shape. To speed this up, you can cut through a stack of three to four slices.

Close up of cutting a cucumber Credit: Ali Redmond

How to Cut Cucumber Spears

Step 1: Slice the cucumber in half lengthwise.

Close up of cutting a cucumber Credit: Ali Redmond

Step 2 (optional): Use the tip of a spoon to scrape out the seeds.

close up of scooping out the inside of half a cucumber Credit: Ali Redmond

Step 3: Cut the halves in half lengthwise, so you have four total spears. You can cut the spears widthwise, depending on the desired length, to make smaller spears.

Close up of hands cutting a cucumber on a wood cutting board Credit: Ali Redmond

If you wish, you can cut the cucumber spears again in half lengthwise, depending on the desired size. Following these steps, you can also dice a cucumber.

How to Dice a Cucumber

Step 1: After following Steps 1 through 3 above, line up the cucumber spears on a cutting board. Chop into bite-size pieces, adjusting the thickness of the cut depending on the desired size.