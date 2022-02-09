Joanna Gaines' Mushroom, Spinach & Swiss Cheese Quiche Is Perfect for Easy Weekend Breakfasts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Joanna Gaines recently posted a recipe for a Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss Cheese Quiche on her website, Magnolia, and it looked so delicious that we immediately wanted to try the recipe out for ourselves. The recipe is from her first cookbook, Magnolia Table (buy it: $17, Target), and is featured in the new 2022 Spring issue of The Magnolia Journal.

"One of the great things about living on a farm is that we always have a surplus of fresh eggs in the barn," says Gaines in the recipe description. "Gathering these colorful beauties never gets old. Our family eats fresh eggs at almost every breakfast, so I've got to change things up for them every now and then."

While omelets, scrambled eggs or sheet-pan egg bakes are always welcome breakfast additions, sometimes you want to serve something that feels a little fancy—and that's where quiche comes in to save the day. Gaines says, "I love [quiche's] versatility and the fact that it surpasses the sum of its parts. Whether it's served at an elegant brunch or at the breakfast table, a beautiful quiche makes the moment seem a bit more celebratory."

To make Gaines' Mushroom, Spinach & Swiss Cheese Quiche, start by sautéing some finely diced onion in a pan until tender. Add some baby bella mushrooms and sauté until they're soft and all of the liquid has evaporated. Next, add your spinach and stir until wilted. Remove the cooked veggies and set them aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together six eggs, cream, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add the cooked veggies and plenty of shredded Swiss cheese (about 3 cups). If you don't like Swiss cheese, you could certainly substitute Cheddar, provolone, mozzarella or whatever else you have on hand (we have a similar quiche recipe that uses Gruyère cheese, and it's absolutely delicious).