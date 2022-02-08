These Trader Joe's Wines Are Perfect for Valentine's Day—and They're All Under $10

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, there's no better time to dream up an indulgent, multi-course meal to pair with expensive wine—except that's probably an unlikely scenario for a Monday night meal. The good news is that Trader Joe's has shared four budget-friendly wines you can find on store shelves this February in its latest Fearless Flyer, and we're happy to find some more accessible (but still romantic) dinners to serve up with them.

The bottles in this roundup range in price from $5 to $10, and you can make any of the paired recipes in just 45 minutes or less, save for one slow-cooker recipe. No matter which bottle you choose, from spicy red wine to effervescent rosé, there's a delicious, impressive dinner to serve alongside it.

Trader Joe's Cabernet from Alexander Valley

bottle of wine on white background Credit: Trader Joe's

This $10 bottle hails from Sonoma County, California, where the sunny days result in juicy, flavorful grapes. According to the folks at Trader Joe's, each sip of this fruity red wine "evokes the idyllic beauty of the land that produced it"—which sounds pretty romantic to us. Drinkers who love the taste of dark plums, berries and cherries will enjoy this rich glass. Trader Joe's suggests pairing it with red meat, wood-fired pizza or heart-shaped pasta, so a Valentine's Day menu of filet mignon for two or heart-shaped pizza will be perfect companions.

Maison Barboulot Cabernet-Syrah from France

bottle of wine on white background Credit: Trader Joe's

If you prefer French wine, look for this $7 bottle of red. This could be another favorite for those who love a wine on the sweeter side—you may notice a cozy vanilla flavor and a cherry scent. Pair it with a seared steak dinner or enjoy a glass on the couch while you watch a classic movie, per Trader Joe's advice. Pour a glass to go with our Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans for a delicious dinner that only needs 20 minutes of prep.

TJ Reserve Merlot from Sonoma Valley

bottle of wine on white background Credit: Trader Joe's

This California red stunned Trader Joe's wine-tasting panel on first taste. The intense drink is spicy, rich and fruity—perfect for someone who wants complex flavor with a smooth finish. Pick up a bottle for $10 and serve it up with "rich chicken or pork dishes, pasta with red sauce or aged cheeses," if you want to follow the store's advice. You might consider dishing up our Slow-Cooker Octopus with Red Wine Sauce Over Linguine, Fontina & Prosciutto Stuffed Chicken with Spring Vegetables or One-Pan Pork Tenderloin with Heirloom Tomato & Shallot Confit with a glass.

Giardino Pinot Grigio Vivace Rosé

bottle of wine on white background Credit: Trader Joe's