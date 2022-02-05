ThePrep: Comforting 5-Ingredient Dinners for Winter

These comforting recipes use five ingredients or less (not including basics you probably already have in your kitchen, like salt, pepper and oil) and prove that you don't need much to make a great meal.

I love a good shortcut-dinner. Whether I have 10 minutes to get something on the table or an hour, I always like keeping things easy. This week of comforting, quick dinners is as simple as it gets. These flavorful recipes use five ingredients or less (not including basics you probably already have in your kitchen, like salt, pepper and oil) and prove that you don't need much to make an impressive, satisfying meal.

Flavor-rich, ready-to-use ingredients really help to add deliciousness to these dinners while keeping the ingredient count low. Take Sunday's Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash: Bottled red enchilada sauce has all the flavor you need and means you can skip buying a bunch of spices (or scrounging around your spice drawer or cabinet) to achieve the same flavor profile. Same strategy applies to Thursday's 3-Ingredient Refried Bean & Pico de Gallo Tostadas. All you have to do is heat and assemble.

Monday's Cheese Tortellini with Tomatoes & Basil is another no-brainer 3-ingredient recipe. It doesn't require any fancy ingredients and achieves maximum flavor with oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, a simple technique that coaxes out their natural sweetness and bright flavor. Combine that with fresh basil and cheesy tortellini and you have yourself one tasty meal! A few more comforting dinners, like Tuesday's Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms and Wednesday's Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes, will help you close out this week of healthy, delicious meals.

Meal-Prep Snack

Need a weekend baking project? This Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake is just the thing. With its bright lemon flavor and juicy blueberries, it makes for a delicious breakfast or snack. While it's on the sweeter side, it delivers 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, which means it'll leave you satisfied rather than in an energy crash.

Get the Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

Treat Yourself

In this cocktail recipe, hot honey, which is basically a spice-infused honey, gets added to our margarita for a zesty and delicious drink. It's going to be extra snowy in Vermont this weekend, so I'll pretend I'm somewhere warmer while sipping it!

Get the Recipe: Hot Honey Margarita