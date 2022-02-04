The 10 Cutest Valentine's Day Gifts at Trader Joe's Under $10

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Trader Joe's is one of my favorite places to shop for inexpensive-yet-thoughtful seasonal gifts. From a flower selection with a major following to high-quality chocolates at unbeatable prices, TJ's is an especially wonderful place for finding Valentine's Day goodies. No matter if you're shopping for a valentine, galentine or pal-entine, the grocer has just the thing you need.

I perused my local Trader Joe's and rounded up the top 10 Valentine's Day gifts under $10 that are sure to bring a smile to the faces of your partner, best friends, children and even your furry friends. Just make sure to go in with an open mind because stock is lower in certain stores than others right now. Don't worry, you'll still leave with plenty of festive loot.

Best Valentine's Day Items at Trader Joe's Under $10

Potted Begonia

Trader Joe's Valentine's Day Items Potted Begonias Credit: Lauren Wicks

This was the first item I spotted when walking up to my local TJ's. A perfect shade of V-Day red and already potted—what more could I want in a Galentine's Day gift that wouldn't break the bank? At just $6.99, I couldn't resist picking up a few of these for the plant people in my life, plus one for my own home.

Overnight Watermelon Face Mask

trader joe's overnight watermelon face mask Credit: Lauren Wicks

Trader Joe's Overnight Watermelon Face Mask is not only a crew pick at my neighborhood TJ's—it's also a crowd-favorite. This product has sparked many a Reddit thread and beauty blogger post for being a dupe for the widely adored Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, which is more than six times the price (though the TJ's one is a bit smaller in size). Plus, it's pink, which is perfect for Valentine's Day gifting. There's also a Watermelon Facial Spray to pair it with that will still have you spending only $11 total.

Cachet Premium Belgian Chocolate Assortment

trader joe's cachet assorted chocolates Credit: Lauren Wicks

A box of assorted chocolates may be a classic Valentine's Day gift, but the flavors can be a little disappointing. Eating your way through a box of assorted chocolates can feel like avoiding sugar-laden land mines (looking at you, orange-filled chocolate) to discover the best flavors. Thankfully, TJ's has this 24-count box of assorted chocolates filled with tasty flavors like dark chocolate caramel and sea salt and hazelnut cream.

Grain Free Mint Flavor Dog Treats

trader joe's grain free mint flavor dog treat Credit: Lauren Wicks

Your pooch deserves a special Valentine's Day goody, too, and these minty dog treats are a perfect pick! These heart-shaped treats are made with beet powder to give them a reddish hue.

Opaline Sparkling Rosé

trader joe's opaline sparkling rose Credit: Lauren Wicks

There was a major display of this sparkling rosé at my local TJ's that looked perfect for a Galentine's Day celebration or romantic night in. This beautiful bottle is highly rated on Vivino, with many users saying it tastes much more sophisticated than its $8 price point. Crisp, floral and featuring notes of red berries, this one is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Heart-Shaped Macarons

You'll find these beauties in the frozen section—if they aren't already completely out of stock. Trader Joe's Heart-Shaped Macarons are a favorite seasonal item and come in two delectable flavors: raspberry crème and vanilla crème with a strawberry center. Yum!

Cocoa Truffles

trader joe's valentine's day gifts cocoa truffles Credit: Lauren Wicks

These melt-in-your-mouth gourmet truffles will have you puzzled as to why they were only $3. That's the beauty of Trader Joe's, my friend. This well-priced take on classic cocoa-dusted French truffles is sure to be a new favorite for gifting. Plus, this box makes an excellent (and no-stress) dessert for your Valentine's Day dinner menu.

Lavender Salt Scrub

trader joe's lavender salt scrub Credit: Lauren Wicks

Trader Joe's Lavender Salt Scrub is an especially thoughtful gift this time of year, thanks to brutally dry temperatures that leave skin in need of extra nourishment. Plus, these days we could all use an excuse to make bath or shower time a little more relaxing. This all-natural scrub also features apricot kernel oil, almond oil, green tea leaf, avocado oil and vitamin E for well-rounded restoration.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

trader joe's for the love of chocolate mousse cake Credit: Lauren Wicks

While many people prefer their Valentine's Day chocolate straight-up, I like mine served in a dessert with a little flour, eggs, sugar and butter. This glossy cake not only looks beautiful, but it's a delightful surprise when you cut into it, as a generous layer of silky chocolate mousse sits in between two layers of chocolate cake.

Artisan Italian Heart Shaped Pasta