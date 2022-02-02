Drew Barrymore's Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven Looks Like Le Creuset's—but It's a Fraction of the Price

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Adored by everyone from Ina Garten to Adele (and, of course, the EatingWell Test Kitchen), Dutch ovens are a kitchen MVP for good reason. They're sturdy, often lasting a lifetime, and can handle cooking and baking tasks like a pro. Plus, they're often beautiful enough to act as "decor"—simply clean after using and keep it on your stovetop at all times.

Despite the versatility and long lifespan of nearly all Dutch ovens, most are quite a financial investment. Staub and Le Creuset models, for example, clock in at $300 for the most popular sizes, and can top $600 for larger styles.

For this reason, and for the fact that it's downright adorable, we were instantly smitten when we spotted the soon-to-be-released $44.97 heart-shaped mini Dutch oven that's part of Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware line (buy it: $44.97, Walmart). Get this: Le Creuset offers a similar style in the same size that will run you $200 (buy it: $200, Williams Sonoma), meaning Drew's Dutch oven dupe is 78% "off" if you're thinking of this like a discount.

Personally designed by Barrymore and available for pre-order now, the "pink Champagne"-colored, enamel-coated 2-quart Dutch ovens will ship out this month. Talk about a sweet Valentine's Day gift for the cook or baker in your life!

The lid is topped with a gold heart-shaped knob, and the entire vessel is heat-safe for up to 500°F. It's compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and can help you keep the date night or loving vibes going all year long—even months after February 14. (ICYMI and you could use some inspiration, Ina Garten shared her 7 best tips for romantic date nights at home.)