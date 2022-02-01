2 Types of Wish-Bone Salad Dressings Recalled Nationwide

Conagra Brands announced a recall of four lots of salad dressing on Friday due to undeclared egg in the dressings. The recall includes 24-ounce and 15-ounce bottles of thousand island dressing and 24-ounce bottles of chunky blue cheese dressing. No other Conagra brands or products were affected.

If you have one of these dressings on hand, check your bottle for the following best-by dates and batch codes:

Wish-Bone Thousand Island Dressing, 15-ounce bottle: UPC: 0-41321-00645-6; batch or lot code: 4254200620; best by January 31, 2023

Wish-Bone Thousand Island Dressing, 15-ounce bottle: UPC: 0-41321-00645-6; batch or lot code: 4254200720; best by February 1, 2023

Wish-Bone Thousand Island Dressing, 24-ounce bottle: UPC: 0-41321-00731-6; batch or lot code: 4254201720; best by February 11, 2023

Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing, 24-ounce bottle: UPC: 0-41321-00691-3; batch or lot code: 4254201320; best by November 9, 2022

The dressings could cause an allergic reaction in those with an egg allergy or sensitivity. Conagra recommends throwing away the bottles. Even if you do not have an egg allergy, keeping bottles with unlabeled allergens on hand could eventually cause harm to guests with allergies. (An allergy to eggs is one of the most common food allergies, according to the Food & Drug Administration.) There have not been any reports of injury or illness connected to the recall to date. If you experience an allergic reaction after consuming one of the recalled items, contact a healthcare provider immediately.