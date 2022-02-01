Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

J. Lo Shared Her 2022 Workout Routine—and Now We Know Why She's in Such Great Shape

From her sassy moves as a dancer on In Living Color back in the early 1990s to her high-energy halftime show in 2020 alongside Shakira, it's clear that Jennifer Lopez is no slacker when it comes to physical activity. You can find 52-year-old J. Lo rocking some fierce muscles on Instagram, and Lopez is stepping it up even more in 2022.

The singer/entrepreneur/actor/designer/mom recently dropped a 1-minute video on her popular YouTube page that offers a "peek at my 2022 workout routine."

As we learned while studying up on the 8 secrets to J. Lo's killer physique, she mixes things up often in the gym. So after mastering pole dancing, salsa, circuits and beyond, it looks like 2022 has a lot of core work and strength training in store for J. Lo. And that's a wise strategy; research proves that her heart, brain and total body benefit from resistance training!

The video montage is set to a soundtrack of Lopez's song "On My Way (Marry Me)" from her upcoming movie that inspired the star's appearance on the cover of the brand-new issue of PEOPLE:

So what moves will J. Lo be incorporating into her routine this year? The clip includes:

Reverse crunches

Cable machine chest flys

Dumbbell lateral raises

Cable machine bicep curls

Dumbbell bicep curls

Cable machine lat pulldowns

And all of this takes place in her incredibly outfitted home gym, which appears to be complete with a Louis Vuitton punching bag (that reportedly costs $175,000 🤯) and a crystal-covered water bottle.