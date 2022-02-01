J. Lo Shared Her 2022 Workout Routine—and Now We Know Why She's in Such Great Shape
From her sassy moves as a dancer on In Living Color back in the early 1990s to her high-energy halftime show in 2020 alongside Shakira, it's clear that Jennifer Lopez is no slacker when it comes to physical activity. You can find 52-year-old J. Lo rocking some fierce muscles on Instagram, and Lopez is stepping it up even more in 2022.
The singer/entrepreneur/actor/designer/mom recently dropped a 1-minute video on her popular YouTube page that offers a "peek at my 2022 workout routine."
As we learned while studying up on the 8 secrets to J. Lo's killer physique, she mixes things up often in the gym. So after mastering pole dancing, salsa, circuits and beyond, it looks like 2022 has a lot of core work and strength training in store for J. Lo. And that's a wise strategy; research proves that her heart, brain and total body benefit from resistance training!
The video montage is set to a soundtrack of Lopez's song "On My Way (Marry Me)" from her upcoming movie that inspired the star's appearance on the cover of the brand-new issue of PEOPLE:
So what moves will J. Lo be incorporating into her routine this year? The clip includes:
- Reverse crunches
- Cable machine chest flys
- Dumbbell lateral raises
- Cable machine bicep curls
- Dumbbell bicep curls
- Cable machine lat pulldowns
And all of this takes place in her incredibly outfitted home gym, which appears to be complete with a Louis Vuitton punching bag (that reportedly costs $175,000 🤯) and a crystal-covered water bottle. Want to copy J. Lo's style? This BlingPinkUSA version looks similar to her water bottle, but is a fraction of the cost (buy it: $34.99, Etsy).
While the video doesn't dive into the length and frequency of her strength workouts, it looks like J. Lo's fitness game is strong this year. And with all she has on her plate, that's certainly inspiring us to lace up our sneakers today! But you certainly don't have to workout as intensely as J. Lo to see health benefits. Try a single set of one of her moves, or start even smaller. Research shows that a 20-second bout of exercise, like jumping jacks or jump squats, a few times a day can actually have some pretty impressive benefits!