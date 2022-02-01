How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Fresh

Pictured recipe: Garlic Butter Campfire Corn

Summer is rife with delicious produce, and fresh corn on the cob is one of the season's tastiest offerings. From eating it straight off the cob to using the kernels in a seasonal salad, corn is known for its sweet taste and tender crunch. But to keep corn's signature taste, it needs to be stored properly. Read on to find out how to store corn on the cob—plus, get tips for picking corn.

How to Pick Corn

Whether you're at the farmers' market or the grocery store, choose ears that are firm to the touch. Fresh corn will also have husks that are bright green and moist-looking. Another thing to look out for are the silks at the top of the ear of corn. The silks should look fresh and should be brown at the very top—an indicator that the corn was picked at the right time. If the silks are dried out or black, skip that ear.

While some people may sneak a peek at the corn in the grocery store by peeling back the husk, we don't recommend this practice. Peeling back the husk exposes the corn and actually causes it to go bad at a quicker rate. The husk is a protective layer that slows down the decaying process, so resist the urge to peel the corn.

How to Store Corn on the Cob

Corn is best enjoyed on the day you buy it. But if you can't use it right away, here's how to store fresh corn:

Store ears of corn in an airtight plastic bag in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator.