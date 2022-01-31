Katie Lee Biegel's Slow-Cooker Lentil Stew Looks So Good, Fans Say They're "Having It for Dinner Tonight"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

At the end of a chilly day, there's nothing more rewarding than opening up your slow cooker and finding a steamy, flavorful meal waiting under the lid. Whether you're in the mood for a bowl of soup or a decadent dinner, you can turn to the slow cooker for a delicious and hands-off meal.

If you're looking for your next slow-cooked meal, you may want to try Katie Lee Biegel's new recipe for Slow-Cooker Red Lentil Squash Coconut Curry Stew. Based on a recipe from her 2021 cookbook, It's Not Complicated (buy it: $16, Amazon), this stew is packed with flavor and plenty of fresh veggies. And now that Biegel has adapted it for the slow cooker, this two-step recipe is perfect for busy days.

The recipe calls for one diced yellow onion, one diced carrot, one diced celery stalk, two garlic cloves, fresh ginger, two cups of cubed butternut squash, curry powder, red lentils, one can of diced tomatoes, a bay leaf, one quart of vegetable stock, a can of coconut milk and fresh spinach. To make the stew, Biegel adds all of the ingredients—except the spinach—to a slow cooker, seasons with salt and pepper and stirs everything together. She cooks the mixture on high for 4 hours with the lid on. When there's only 20 minutes of cooking time left, she stirs in the spinach and covers the pot again.