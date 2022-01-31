The Dietitian-Approved Hack That Makes My Coffee Taste So Much Better

Coffee is one of the things I look forward to the most when I get out of bed in the morning, and I'm sure many people can relate. Coffee's flavor and caffeine content makes it one of the most popular drinks on the planet and is a must-have for many of us to start our days.

Black coffee has just five calories per cup and is packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients. It can even provide health benefits to your heart and brain and help lower your diabetes risk. But cream and sugar can quickly up the added sugar and fat content of your cup (in fact, sugar-sweetened beverages are the number one source of added sugar in most Americans' diets).

Luckily, there's an easy hack that can help moderate coffee's bitterness without adding any sugar or cream. Simply add a few shakes of cinnamon to your coffee grounds before brewing. After the first time I tried this, I was hooked. It will make your house smell like a bakery and give your coffee a subtle but pleasant bit of spice. The spice adds flavor and richness, making your coffee more satisfying without having to add anything else to it.

Aside from its amazing aroma, cinnamon has a slew of health benefits of its own. It has potent anti-inflammatory effects that can play a therapeutic role in lowering cholesterols, reducing cancer risk and helping manage neurodegenerative diseases. It can also help alleviate muscle soreness from exercise. Not to mention, research has shown that it might be the best spice to eat for steadier blood sugar, which can be especially helpful if you have prediabetes or diabetes.