Rachael Ray Made the Coziest Pasta Using Inexpensive Pantry Ingredients

Rachael Ray is one of our go-to sources for meal inspo. Whether she's putting together charcuterie boxes, a statement salad or Mediterranean-inspired pasta, her recipes are usually always delicious and fairly simple to make. But the queen of quick meals recently made a pasta recipe that takes under 30 minutes and relies on two humble pantry ingredients: canned beans and oil-packed tuna. The result? A cozy, dreamy pasta dish we want to make ASAP.

To make the recipe, you'll start by sautéing celery, shallots and garlic in some extra-virgin olive oil—or EVOO as Ray likes to say—and seasoning the mixture with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes (Ray says Calabrian chile paste works, too). Cook the veggies until they're soft, then add a splash of dry white wine or sherry to deglaze the pan. Sauté for 5 to 6 minutes longer, or until all of the liquid evaporates.

To the bowl of a food processor, add a can of cannellini beans and a squeeze of lemon juice and purée until smooth. Then, add your purée and a second can of whole cannellini beans to your pan and reduce heat to low. You can season with a little more salt if you'd like.

Next, boil any short pasta (Ray suggests garganelli, mezzi rigatoni or penne rigate) in salted water for a minute less than the package directions recommend. After your pasta is done cooking, reserve ½ cup of that salted pasta water and drain your noodles. To finish the dish, add your noodles and reserved pasta water to the pan with the veggie-bean mixture, stir everything together, add in 8- to 9-ounces of oil-packed tuna and garnish with fresh parsley.