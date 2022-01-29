ThePrep: Quick & Comforting 20-Minute Dinners for Winter

We're experiencing a serious cold snap up North and the temps will be bone-chilling—even by Vermonter standards! I'm planning to spend a lot of time indoors, until it warms up later in the week. So, I'm digging into comfort foods to warm my heart and belly! This week of convenient 20-minute dinners are quick and easy while providing that coziness I crave during deep winter.

Your Meal Plan

roasted-red-pepper-spinach-feta-pasta

Sunday's cozy Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta kicks off the week of 20-minute dinners. Pasta is always the first thing I think of when I'm craving something comforting. This recipe also happens to pack in the veggies, always a plus. Tuesday's Easy Butternut Squash Soup is next on the menu. Using peeled and cubed butternut squash, which can be found in the produce section or the freezer aisle, means I'll save on prep time and can get this creamy soup on the table in a quick 20 minutes.

There's one more 20-minute soup this week—Easy Italian Wedding Soup—then a few more delicious 20-minute meals to get you to Friday. The Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach & Feta Penne Pasta on Wednesday is a comfort-food classic in my house. I absolutely love the feta in this recipe. The warm pasta melts the cheese ever so slightly to create a creamy, silky sauce that's just delicious. And last but not least, we close out the week with Friday's Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa. You can never go wrong with tacos, and the tangy, tropical salsa reminds me that there are warmer days ahead.

Monday: Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce over cooked orzo

Tuesday: Easy Butternut Squash Soup with toast topped with apple slices and Cheddar cheese

Thursday: Easy Italian Wedding Soup (Go for frozen meatballs to keep this soup speedy.)

Big Batch Snack

Apple Pie Energy Balls Credit: Andrea Mathis

These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls are made with dried apples, chopped pecans and cinnamon. they're reminiscent of a apple pie, in a single bite! Each sphere comes together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

Get the Recipe: Apple Pie Energy Balls

Treat Yourself

The Bee's Knees

For those wrapping up Dry (or Damp) January, you may be ready for a yummy cocktail. This Bee's Knees Cocktail is my favorite. It's easy to make and only requires three simple ingredients—honey, lemon and gin.

Get the Recipe: The Bee's Knees Cocktail