The Best Way to Keep Your Guacamole Fresh All Day, According to a Chipotle Employee

The guacamole at Chipotle may cost extra, but the fresh and creamy topping is so tasty, it's well worth it. That's why we were excited when Chipotle shared its recipe for guacamole in 2020. After all, we'll put a scoop of guac on just about anything, from smothered chicken breasts to loaded sweet potato nachos.

The only tough part is keeping that bright green guacamole from turning brown before you can enjoy it (or finish your leftovers the next day). Because avocados oxidize when they're cut, they'll turn brown after being exposed to the air for a while. Some think a thin layer of olive oil on top of the cut avocado or leaving the pit in the bowl with your dip can stave off the color-changing process, but that won't cut it. Instead, you could top your guacamole with water before sealing the lid on your bowl, or add a lot more lime juice than you normally would—both can help your guacamole look fresher for a longer period of time.

But if you want to take a tip from the true professionals at Chipotle, you'll just need one extra piece of equipment: some trusty cling wrap. A Chipotle employee on TikTok just took to the app to share two videos about how Chipotle makes its guacamole, revealing that at least some stores make all of the day's guacamole in one large batch, then store the reserves in the refrigerator until they need more. (Watching him actually make the enormous bowl of guac is pretty soothing, if you need a mood-booster.)

To keep the leftover guacamole from browning, the employee rips off a sheet of plastic wrap, then presses it all the way down to the surface of the guacamole, knocking out the air that would be in the container if it was just sealed with a lid. They even tuck the plastic wrap around the edges of the dip, keeping any air from touching the surface. Then they seal the whole container with a lid and stick it into the fridge.