8 Healthy Products Coming to Aldi in February

Aldi is back with more healthy deals we can't wait to try out come February, including everything from delicious snacks to indulgent Valentine's Day mains. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly lunch you can zap in the microwave between meetings or some new seasoning blends to shake up your spice cabinet, Aldi has you covered this month.

There are grab-and-blend smoothie packs, riced veggies and even a cauliflower-based dip we can't wait to add to our next charcuterie board. Read on for more of the healthy picks we'll be scooping up at Aldi this February.

8 Healthy Aldi Finds for February

Stonemill 4-in-1 Salt-Free Gourmet Seasonings, $4.19

seasoning bottle split into four quadrants Credit: Aldi

Aldi will launch four different quartets of complementary seasonings on February 2, including a salt-free set. The salt-free seasonings will include an Italian herb blend and a spicy herb blend, plus two others. Those trying to watch their salt intake will love these flavor bombs, but you could always try making your own salt-free blends at home—sounds like a fun project to us!

Specially Selected North Atlantic Lobster Tails, $13.99

plate of two lobster tails and green beans Credit: Aldi

Just in time for a special Valentine's Day meal, Aldi is stocking lobster tails beginning February 2. While lobster certainly tastes indulgent, it can certainly be a part of a healthy lifestyle, and the zinc content in lobster can even help you support your immune system. Serve these tails broiled, baked or stuffed, and always with a side of our favorite Lobster Dipping Sauce.

Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Cauliflower Dip, $3.99

container of creamy cauliflower dip with white label Credit: Aldi

We can't wait to try this flavor-packed dip, which also comes in a veggie ranch flavor. Each two-tablespoon serving has just 100 calories, so we'll be enjoying this snack with crunchy pita chips, bell pepper slices or cucumber slices like we do with our Cauliflower Hummus. You could even dunk raw cauliflower florets in this dip for total cauliflower Inception. Pick up this item starting February 2.

Whole & Simple Boosted Blends Protein Smoothie Packs, $6.99

white bag of smoothie ingredients with pink smoothie on the logo Credit: Aldi

For those mornings when you don't even have time to pull together smoothie ingredients, this dump-and-blend pack will be here for you starting February 9. The strawberry and blueberry flavors both contain 11 grams of protein per serving, and while that's not considered "high-protein" by our standards, it's certainly enough to get you feeling ready for the day. You'll just want to be mindful of the sugar content in these packs—the strawberry flavor contains 32 grams of sugar, while the blueberry packs 42 grams of sugar (it's worth noting that there's no sugar added to these smoothies—this is all naturally occurring sugar from the fruit). Try our Green Piña Colada Smoothie if you need a protein boost with a little less sweetness.

Loma Linda Plant-Based Protein Meals, $2.99

blue microwaveable bag of chipotle burrito bowl mix Credit: Aldi

If you're looking to dip your toe into the vegan meat substitute world, one of these microwaveable meals might be the perfect opportunity. Beginning February 9, Aldi will carry three "complete meals" that you can heat up in a minute in your microwave. Now you just have to decide which one to try first: the chipotle bowl with black beans, the beefless taco filling or the pad Thai with konjac noodles.

Southern Grove Chickpea Snacks, $2.99

blue bag of crispy chickpeas Credit: Aldi

Yep, you could make roasted chickpeas pretty easily at home—whether you want them basic or flavor-boosted—but these snack bags are a good backup plan for busy weeks. Pick up a bag of the sea salt or barbecue variety starting February 9. Both flavors have just 120 calories per serving.

Palmini Hearts of Palm Rice, $2.69

white bag of palmini rice Credit: Aldi

Aldi is adding hearts of palm "rice" to its offerings on February 9 after adding hearts of palm "linguine" to its arsenal a while back—and both options sound pretty tasty. Each serving of this vegan, kosher and gluten-free veggie rice contains 4 grams of carbohydrates and 20 calories. You could use it as a base for a flavor-packed bowl, like our Southwestern Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Shrimp & Avocado Crema, to try this item out in your kitchen.

Clancy's Flavored Popcorn, $1.99

gray bag of wasabi and soy popcorn Credit: Aldi