10 Foods with More Calcium Than a Glass of Milk

Milk is well-known for its calcium content, but you might be surprised with the other foods that can help you meet your needs.

When it comes to calcium, the first food that comes to mind is cow's milk. Undoubtedly, cow's milk is an excellent source of calcium, with one cup (8 fluid ounces) providing 309 milligrams or 24 percent of your daily value (DV). Calcium is vital for building and maintaining healthy bones and teeth and ensuring the heart, nerves, and muscles function properly. But, milk is not the only calcium-rich food. Here are ten foods with more calcium than one glass of cow's milk and delicious recipes to enjoy them.

Pictured Recipe: Mapo Tofu

1. Firm tofu

Tofu Poke Bowl

1 cup firm tofu = 506 mg (38% DV)

The addition of calcium sulfate, an ingredient used to solidify soy milk to make tofu, increases the amount of calcium in this plant-based food significantly. Note that not all tofu is made with the addition of calcium sulfate. Depending on the type and the country of production, some tofu may also have magnesium chloride, magnesium sulfate, or potassium chloride added. Make sure to read the ingredients list and the nutrition facts table to find out whether the tofu you intend to buy contains a considerable amount of calcium.

Tofu is also a low-fat, cholesterol-free, complete protein, plant-based food, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans. Firm tofu can be cut into thin slices or cubes and added to stir-fries, soups, stews and sushi.

Get More: Tofu Poke

2. Yogurt

yogurt bowl with fruit and honey

8 ounce plain, non-fat yogurt = 488 mg (38% DV)

Like milk, plain yogurt is another excellent calcium source and provides more calcium for the same serving size. You can always make plain yogurt flavorful by adding fruits. If you are looking for convenience, though, yogurt with fruit of the same serving size provides 434 mg of calcium or 33 percent of the daily value. For healthier yogurt options, choose those without added sugars and sweeteners.

3. Almond milk

Homemade Almond Milk

1 cup unsweetened almond milk = 449 mg (34% DV)

Almond milk is a product of combining ground almonds and filtered water. This nut-based milk is usually fortified with calcium carbonate, a mineral found in limestone. Almond milk is an option if you want a plant-based dairy alternative and are looking for an alternative to soy-based drinks. However, unlike cow's milk and soy milk, almond milk is not a significant source of protein, with only one gram per cup. Similar to other plant-based dairy alternatives, be sure to check the label to ensure your almond milk is fortified with calcium.

Make Your Own! Homemade Almond Milk

4. Whole almonds

Everything-Seasoned Almonds Credit: Jennifer Causey

1 cup whole almonds (143 g) = 385 mg (30% DV)

Whole almonds are one the richest sources of calcium. They are also packed with healthy fats, fiber, magnesium and vitamin E. While one cup contains more calcium than cow's milk, this is much more than a typical serving size. One handful of almonds makes a nutritious snack, with a one-ounce serving providing 13 grams of healthy unsaturated fats. These unsaturated fats may play a role in decreasing the total and the 'bad' LDL cholesterol level, and reducing one's risk for heart disease. Almonds are a great ingredient to add to plant-based burger patties, smoothies, homemade granola, salads and more.

5. Orange juice, calcium-fortified

1 cup fortified orange juice = 347 mg (27% DV)

If you are not a fan of plant-based beverages, then drinking calcium-fortified orange juice could be another option for meeting your calcium needs. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, one cup of orange juice counts as one serving of fruit, so enjoying juice in moderation is a way to up your intake. The Guidelines also suggest that 100% fruit juice in moderate amounts can be part of a healthy meal pattern, as long as adults keep their consumption to no more than ten fluid ounces each day.

6. Oat milk

A coffee with oat milk and a jar of homemade oat milk Credit: Casey Barber

1 cup oat milk = 350 mg (27% DV)

Looking for a dairy-free and a nut-free plant-based alternative to cow's milk? Oat milk may be the answer. Like almond milk, oat milk has calcium carbonate added in the fortification process. While you can make your own oat milk, commercially-made versions will offer more nutrients due to fortification. Also, keep in mind that oat milk is a low-protein beverage (three grams per cup) that does not have comparable amounts to the cow's milk and fortified soy beverage counterparts.

7. Mozzarella cheese

6974158.jpg

1.5 ounces mozzarella cheese = 333 mg (26% DV)

For the equivalent number of dairy servings according to MyPlate, one serving of mozzarella cheese provides slightly more calcium than one glass of cow's milk. This soft white cheese also contains healthy bacteria, also known as probiotics, which may help support the digestive and immune systems and fight against inflammation in the body. Mozzarella cheese is super versatile, too. Add it to your favorite pasta, pizzas, risotto, salad or eat it as is.

Get More: 27 Recipes Using Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

8. Canned sardines

6534112.jpg

3.75 ounces canned sardines with oil and bones = 351 mg (27% DV)

Sardines are a rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain health, heart health, eye health and more. They are also one of the few food sources of vitamin D. Sardines are also a source of iron, vitamin B12, vitamin E, magnesium and zinc. You will not notice that you have eaten their fish bones because they become completely softened in the canning process, and they offer an added calcium boost. Add them to salads, toasts and pasta.

9. Canned salmon

easy salmon cakes with dressing

5 ounces canned pink salmon and bones = 312 mg (24 percent daily value)

Like canned sardines, you will also get calcium and vitamin D from the canned salmon, partially thanks to the completely softened bones. Salmon is another protein-rich fish with heart healthy omega-3 fats and B vitamins, potassium, and selenium. Choosing canned seafood is a budget-friendly way to add more fish to your diet.

Get More: Easy Salmon Cakes

10. Soy milk

1 cup fortified soy milk = 300 mg (23 percent daily value)