Kate Hudson Made a Cozy Meatless Lasagna Recipe—and It's Only 4 Points on Weight Watchers

Is there anything more comforting on a winter's night than a tray of lasagna fresh out of the oven? Kate Hudson recently took to Instagram to share a favorite seasonal take on the dish: a Butternut Squash, Sage and Mushroom Noodle Casserole from WW (formerly Weight Watchers). We love that this veggie-packed recipe looks cozy and kid-friendly.

This lasagna recipe may be meatless, but there is plenty of flavor and texture from butternut squash, two types of mushrooms, sage and aromatics like garlic and shallots. Plus, the use of whole-wheat lasagna noodles brings a bit of heft with fiber and protein to keep you satisfied. There's no cheese in this recipe, but you could always add some fresh ricotta, mozzarella or Parmesan (it will just raise the WW points, if you're following the program).

Make sure to cook those mushrooms like Kate—and Julia Child!—by sautéing them in the widest pan you have. According to Julia Child, as noted in Nora Ephron's Julie & Julia, if you crowd mushrooms in a pan they will steam instead of become brown and crisp. Having plenty of space to cook your mushrooms will help them be a more satisfying substitute for meat—this is especially helpful for your more carnivorous family members. And we advise holding off on the salt until about halfway through the six-minute cook time to help prevent your 'shrooms from getting soggy.

Like any lasagna endeavor, this recipe takes a bit of time—an hour and 40 minutes—but it serves six, so that might leave room for a fabulous lunch of leftovers over the next day or two. You could also split up the prep time by roasting the butternut squash and sautéing the mushroom mixture a day or two before, making assembly a cinch.