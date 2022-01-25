The #1 Snack to Eat to Help Decrease Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation is such a hot topic in the health world right now, and for good reason. But not all inflammation is bad, and some can even help keep us healthy. There are two kinds of inflammation: acute and chronic. Acute inflammation happens as a result of the body trying to protect itself from a pathogen or injury. Think of swelling or redness around a wound or symptoms you experience when your immune system is fighting off an illness. Chronic inflammation is more troublesome, though. It is usually triggered by allergens, chemicals or lifestyle factors such as stress, inadequate sleep, a sedentary lifestyle and an unbalanced diet. In excess, it can lead to joint pains, mental fog, bloating and even higher blood pressure.

Luckily for us, there are several lifestyle factors that can help tamp down inflammation. Managing stress, staying active and getting enough sleep are all ways to reduce inflammation. Plus, there are several foods that can help keep inflammation at bay. Anti-inflammatory foods like cherries, avocados, nuts, spices and leafy greens all deserve a place in your eating pattern. But one food stands out as the best food to help fight inflammation: high-omega-3s fatty fish.

While you might think of eating fish for lunch or dinner, there are easy ways to incorporate it into a delicious snack to up your intake. In fact, we think our Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts are the number one snack to eat to help decrease inflammation.

There are a lot of reasons why this snack is so great. It comes together in just 15 minutes and boasts some impressive nutrition. The whole grains and avocado add fiber while the smoked salmon adds healthy fat for a super-satisfying recipe that clocks in at 85 calories per serving. Plus, the omega-3 fatty acids in the fish can help turn off pro-inflammatory genes in the body and boost cells' ability to filter out inflammation-causing irritants and free radicals. Not only can this help reduce inflammation, but also it can help lower your risk for chronic diseases like diabetes, arthritis, heart disease and digestive disorders. Plus, this snack can be versatile. If smoked salmon isn't your thing, you could easily swap in canned salmon for something more budget-friendly.