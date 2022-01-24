Fans Say They "Can't Wait" to Make Giada's New Dessert Chia Pudding

It's no secret that chia seeds are bursting with health benefits—they contain omega-3 fats that can help ward off inflammation, pack in lots of fiber to keep you satisfied (and regular) and can even help you lose weight. That's why we sneak those seeds into everything from cozy oatmeal bars to fruity smoothies.

We're also into starting the day with chia pudding, a simple oatmeal alternative that you can accessorize with your favorite fruits, nuts and flavorings. And thanks to a new recipe from Giada De Laurentiis, we'll be making chia pudding one of our go-to desserts, too. You can whip up Giada's recipe for budino-inspired chia pudding in just five minutes, so it can be on the menu any day of the week.

"A budino is a decadent, delicious custard-based Italian dessert—and this is my healthy spin on it," Giada writes on her recipe blog, Giadzy. "Chia seeds and coconut yogurt (but regular yogurt works too!) work together to make this luxuriously rich pudding that's [chock]-full of healthy superfoods."

The pudding does have to sit in the refrigerator for at least six hours, but mixing it up sounds like a breeze. Simply combine cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, kosher salt, unsweetened almond milk and coconut yogurt in a large bowl and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Stir in your chia seeds and tuck it away in the fridge until it has reached a pudding consistency, then serve it up and top with raspberries and chopped chocolate-covered almonds. Since this recipe serves six, you could even make a batch tonight and dole out servings whenever you need a little treat.

After watching Giada make this recipe on the latest episode of her new Food Network show, Simply Giada, fans can't wait to try this recipe in their own kitchens. "Saw this on Simply Giada yesterday," one person wrote on Instagram. "It is a must try, as well as the chicken cutlets and bison bolognese." After just a couple of days online, the chia pudding already has a four-and-a-half-star rating on Food Network.

Serve this dessert as De Laurentiis suggests, and you'll get benefits from more than just the chia seeds. Cocoa contains epicatechin, an antioxidant that supports healthy aging. The sprinkle of raspberries on top can help you manage your heart health and give you an anti-inflammatory boost. And the chopped almonds are full of fiber and skin health benefits.