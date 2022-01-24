What Are Drinkable Greens and Are They Healthy?

Green powders that you can mix into liquid are all the rage these days, but are they healthy? Here’s what a registered dietitian has to say.

You may have seen one of the many targeted ads on Instagram or Facebook for drinkable green powders, such as Athletic Greens, Alkamind or Super Green. I know I get served one almost every time I open the apps. They usually have a professional athlete or influencer raving about how much they love the product (it is an ad, after all). But are these trendy drinkable green powders even healthy? We dove into the science around green powder drinks to see if they are worth the money that they cost.

What are drinkable greens?

Similar to protein powder, drinkable greens come in powder form and can be mixed with water to form a liquid supplement. They are made with numerous ingredients, including freeze-dried fruit and vegetable powders, extracts, digestive enzymes, probiotics and undisclosed "natural flavors". They are marketed as a product that can help you meet a variety of your nutritional needs in just one scoop. However, most supplements and diet products are unregulated, so it can be hard to know what is actually in a product unless it has undergone third-party testing and certification.

Are drinkable greens healthy?

Unlike most protein powders or meal-replacement powders, most drinkable greens powders are relatively low in calories and macronutrients. Here are the nutrition facts for three popular brands:

One scoop (12g) of Athletic Greens:

50 calories

n/a g fat (not displayed on label)

2 g protein

6 g carbs

2 g fiber

45 mg sodium

Two teaspoons (10g) of Super Green Mix:

30 calories

0 g fat

2 g protein

4 g carbs

4 g fiber

0 mg sodium

One scoop (4g) of Alkamind Acid-Kicking Greens Mix:

10 calories

0 g fat

1 g protein

2 g carbs

1 g fiber

20 mg sodium

These powders are formulated to contain several vitamins and nutrients, similar to a supplement. While they might be helpful if you are worried about meeting your nutrient needs, there are some notable differences between drinkable greens powders and the real deal.

When you eat greens like kale, collards, chard or spinach, you are getting a naturally-occuring dose of water, fiber and several nutrients. Actual greens are higher in fiber and certain nutrients (like potassium) than the powders. And their water and fiber content helps slow down their digestion and allows your body to absorb the nutrients as needed rather than all at once. Plus, greens can be prepared in a variety of delicious ways. While we haven't tried these green drinks ourselves, we can't imagine they taste amazing. This is probably why you'll find added sugar or sugar substitutes in some mixes.

Drinkable greens might be convenient for someone on the go, but they can contain over 75 ingredients. Since most of their ingredients are freeze-dried or extracts, they have a longer shelf-life than fresh whole foods, which is one positive. Plus, clocking in at around $99 per container, they are significantly more expensive than a bunch of greens.

It's also important to remember that drinking a serving of a greens powder isn't a free pass to forgo a healthy, balanced eating pattern. Drinkable greens powders can tout health claims that might not be fully scientifically backed. And while they might help you up your intake of some specific nutrients, going for the real thing is the healthiest option.

The bottom line