How to Cut Cabbage
While it may not be considered the world's most glamorous vegetable, cabbage is a total workhorse in the kitchen. It's cheap, easy to find year-round, keeps in the fridge uncut for weeks and is delicious both raw and cooked (and boasts an impressive nutrition profile, too). Use it for simple slaws or classic cabbage rolls and everything in between. Whether your recipe calls for chopping it, shredding it or cutting it into wedges or steaks, learn how to cut cabbage with this step-by-step guide.
Types of Cabbage
Walk through the produce section of your grocery store and you'll likely spot at least one of these popular varieties of cabbage.
Green cabbage
The most common of the bunch, a head of green cabbage is light green in color and mild in flavor. It's round and compact with tightly packed smooth leaves. Use green cabbage in classic slaws, soups and sautés.
Red cabbage
With the exception of its color, red (also referred to as purple) cabbage is similar in appearance, texture and flavor to green cabbage. Red cabbage adds beautiful color to salads and slaws and is delicious braised and roasted.
Napa cabbage
Also called Chinese cabbage, napa cabbage is typically more oblong than its green or red counterparts. Its leaves are tender and more loosely packed, similar to a head of romaine lettuce. Napa cabbage tends to be milder in flavor than green or red cabbage and works well in salads and noodle dishes.
Savoy cabbage
You may also spot savoy cabbage, which looks similar to green cabbage except for its distinct ruffled leaves. Its flavor is similar to napa cabbage. Savoy cabbage is perfect for making wraps, stir-fries and stuffed cabbage.
How to Cut Cabbage
How you plan to use the cabbage will determine how you cut it. If you're planning to make slaws or salads, learning how to core a cabbage is helpful (see Step 4, below). But, if you're preparing cabbage steaks or wedges, keeping the core intact helps hold the cabbage together.
Here's the step-by-step process to prep cabbage for chopping, slicing or shredding:
Step 1
After rinsing and patting dry the cabbage, remove any wilting or discolored leaves.
Step 2
Using a large chef's knife, cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end.
Step 3
Cut each half in half again through the stem end. You will now have four quarters or wedges.
How to Cut Cabbage for Slaw
Step 1
Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end.
Next, cut each half in half through the stem end (you should have 4 quarters).
Cut off the bottom of each quarter at an angle to remove the core.
Sliced or shredded cabbage is perfect for slaws and salads. Try recipes like Simple Cabbage Salad or Vinegary Coleslaw. Or, enjoy it in hot recipes like Pan-Fried Cabbage with Bacon & Shallot or Warm Cabbage-Apple Slaw.
How to Cut Cabbage into Wedges
Cabbage wedges make for an easy, delicious side dish. Recipes like Melting Cabbage, Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Orange Vinaigrette and Charred Cabbage with Buttermilk-Herb Dressing are all tasty ways to use cabbage wedges.
How to Cut Cabbage into Steaks
Cabbage steaks make a hearty vegetarian main dish or an impressive side dish. Add recipes like Cabbage Steaks or Red Cabbage Porterhouse Steaks with Herb Butter to your next menu.
How to Shred Cabbage with a Mandoline
Step 2
Cut each cabbage half into wedges (width should not exceed the width of the mandoline).
Step 4
Set up your mandoline with the straight cut blade. Place a cabbage wedge on the mandoline and secure it with the blade guard.
A mandoline is a useful tool to quickly and easily shred cabbage. Using a mandoline ensures uniform pieces of cabbage. We like the OXO Good Grips Simple Mandoline Slicer to get the job done (buy it: OXO, $44).
How to Store Cut Cabbage
Only using half the cabbage? Wrap the leftover cabbage half tightly in plastic wrap and store in your fridge's crisper drawer. Cut green and red cabbage will keep well for 10 days, while cut savoy and napa cabbage will last about a week. If the cut side discolors in the fridge, simply slice it off before using. You can store chopped, sliced or shredded cabbage in an airtight container or zip-top bag lined with a paper towel in the fridge for up to 3 days. (For a long-term storage solution, learn how to freeze cabbage.)