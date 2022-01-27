Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From wedges to steaks, learn how to cut cabbage properly with this step-by-step guide.

a collection of different types of cut cabbage on a cutting board with a knife and mandolin

While it may not be considered the world's most glamorous vegetable, cabbage is a total workhorse in the kitchen. It's cheap, easy to find year-round, keeps in the fridge uncut for weeks and is delicious both raw and cooked (and boasts an impressive nutrition profile, too). Use it for simple slaws or classic cabbage rolls and everything in between. Whether your recipe calls for chopping it, shredding it or cutting it into wedges or steaks, learn how to cut cabbage with this step-by-step guide.

Types of Cabbage

A variety of types of cabbage on a marble surface Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Walk through the produce section of your grocery store and you'll likely spot at least one of these popular varieties of cabbage.

AA head of green cabbage on a marble surface Credit: Carolyn Hodges Green cabbage The most common of the bunch, a head of green cabbage is light green in color and mild in flavor. It's round and compact with tightly packed smooth leaves. Use green cabbage in classic slaws, soups and sautés. AA head of red cabbage on marble Credit: Carolyn Hodges Red cabbage With the exception of its color, red (also referred to as purple) cabbage is similar in appearance, texture and flavor to green cabbage. Red cabbage adds beautiful color to salads and slaws and is delicious braised and roasted. Napa cabbage on a marble surface Credit: Carolyn Hodges Napa cabbage Also called Chinese cabbage, napa cabbage is typically more oblong than its green or red counterparts. Its leaves are tender and more loosely packed, similar to a head of romaine lettuce. Napa cabbage tends to be milder in flavor than green or red cabbage and works well in salads and noodle dishes. Savoy cabbage on a marble surface Credit: Carolyn Hodges Savoy cabbage You may also spot savoy cabbage, which looks similar to green cabbage except for its distinct ruffled leaves. Its flavor is similar to napa cabbage. Savoy cabbage is perfect for making wraps, stir-fries and stuffed cabbage.

How to Cut Cabbage

How you plan to use the cabbage will determine how you cut it. If you're planning to make slaws or salads, learning how to core a cabbage is helpful (see Step 4, below). But, if you're preparing cabbage steaks or wedges, keeping the core intact helps hold the cabbage together.

Here's the step-by-step process to prep cabbage for chopping, slicing or shredding:

Hands peeling leaves off a head of purple cabbage Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 1 After rinsing and patting dry the cabbage, remove any wilting or discolored leaves. A close up of a head of cabbage being cut in half Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 2 Using a large chef's knife, cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end. Close up of a head of purple cabbage being cut into quarters Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 3 Cut each half in half again through the stem end. You will now have four quarters or wedges. Close up of cutting the core off a quarter of a head of purple cabbage Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 4 Cut off the bottom of each quarter at an angle to remove the core. You can now chop or slice each quarter into smaller pieces or strips.

How to Cut Cabbage for Slaw

A wedge of cabbage sitting on a cutting board next to a knife Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 1 Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end. Next, cut each half in half through the stem end (you should have 4 quarters). Cut off the bottom of each quarter at an angle to remove the core. Close up of slicing a a quarter head of cabbage Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 2 Place a cabbage wedge cut-side down on a cutting board and cut lengthwise into very thin strips (For shorter strips, cut the wedge crosswise).

How to Cut Cabbage into Wedges

Close up of a knife being used to cut an onion in half Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 1 Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end. close up of a wedge of cabbing being cut in half Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 2 Next, cut each cabbage half into 4 to 6 wedges (you will have 8 to 12 cabbage wedges in total). Keeping the core intact will prevent the cabbage wedge from falling apart as it cooks.

How to Cut Cabbage into Steaks

Close up of a head of cabbage being cut in half Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 1 Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end. Close of up slicing a head of cabbage Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 2 Cut each cabbage half into 2 to 3 steaks, cutting lengthwise through the stem end (you will have 4 to 6 cabbage steaks in total). Keeping the core intact will prevent the cabbage steak from falling apart as it cooks.

Cabbage steaks make a hearty vegetarian main dish or an impressive side dish. Add recipes like Cabbage Steaks or Red Cabbage Porterhouse Steaks with Herb Butter to your next menu.

How to Shred Cabbage with a Mandoline

Close up of cutting a cabbage head in half Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 1 Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end. Close up of cutting a head of cabbage into wedges Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 2 Cut each cabbage half into wedges (width should not exceed the width of the mandoline). Close up of cutting the core off a quarter of a head of purple cabbage Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 3 Cut off the bottom of each quarter at an angle to remove the core. Close up of prepping a a wedge of cabbage to go onto a mandolin Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 4 Set up your mandoline with the straight cut blade. Place a cabbage wedge on the mandoline and secure it with the blade guard. Close up of cabbage being cut on a mandolin Credit: Carolyn Hodges Step 5 While holding the blade guard, run the cabbage wedge up and down the slicer to shred the cabbage.

A mandoline is a useful tool to quickly and easily shred cabbage. Using a mandoline ensures uniform pieces of cabbage. We like the OXO Good Grips Simple Mandoline Slicer to get the job done (buy it: OXO, $44).

How to Store Cut Cabbage