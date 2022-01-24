The 8 Best Products at Trader Joe's in 2022, According to Customers

Grocery stores don't create a lot of room for neutral feelings, and Trader Joe's is one store you either look forward to visiting every weekend or avoid at all costs. But this also means it has some seriously loyal customers. Many of the brand's devotees recently cast their votes for the top products of the year across nine different categories: Beverage; Cheese; Entree; Sweet or Dessert; Produce Product; Snack; Home, Bath and Beauty Product; Vegan or Vegetarian Item; and Overall Product. The winners were just announced on the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, and while several of them are items you most likely already adore, others might offer inspiration for an exciting new recipe or a new snack idea. Here are the best Trader Joe's products of 2022, according to customer votes.

The 8 Best Trader Joe's Products in 2022

Favorite Overall Product and Favorite Entree: Mandarin Orange Chicken

There are few items at Trader Joe's as iconic as the Mandarin Orange Chicken, so it's no surprise that the product won in both the Favorite Overall Product and Favorite Entree categories. The brand's Vice President of Marketing, Tara Miller, noted in the podcast that this item has received an award every year since the Customer Choice Awards were founded, so it just may be deserving of a Lifetime Achievement Award. (Pro tip: the TJ's execs especially enjoy the Mandarin Orange Chicken when cooked in an air fryer). Notable finishers in the Favorite Overall Product category included: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Everything But the Bagel Seasoning and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (some of these also happen to be some of our editors' favorites!).

Favorite Beverage: Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Oat Beverage earned top marks for the second year in a row in the Favorite Beverage category—perfect for all those at-home lattes we've been making!

Favorite Cheese: Unexpected Cheddar

The winner for Favorite Cheese was a much-expected Unexpected Cheddar, a longtime favorite among customers and staff. English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions and Baked Lemon Ricotta were a close second and third, respectively.

Favorite Sweet or Dessert: Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

The winner for Favorite Sweet or Dessert was the adorable Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones. While this product comes in several flavors, customers voted for the entire line of Hold the Cone! sweets.

Favorite Produce: Teeny Tiny Avocados

Another adorable winner in the Favorite Produce category was Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Avocados. These little guys are perfect for using in salads or smoothies, or for topping tacos or avocado toast.

Favorite Vegetarian or Vegan Item: Soy Chorizo

Trader Joe's Soy Chorizo dominated as the top Vegetarian or Vegan Item (tune in to the episode to get a soy chorizo and potato taco recipe from the TJ's kitchen).

Favorite Snack: Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzels

Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzels swept the Snack category, and it's easy to understand why. These crunchy, creamy snacks are perfect for taking on the go and strike the perfect salty-sweet flavor balance. Yum!

Best Home, Bath and Beauty Product: Scented Candle Tins