ThePrep: Immune-Supporting Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

While no single food or drink will totally prevent you from getting sick, eating more of certain nutrients—think vitamin C and zinc—can help support your immune system. This week of dinners delivers on those nutrients and delivers on soothing comfort if you're already feeling under the weather.

I'm just getting over a cold, that (somehow) didn't end up being COVID and wow—being sick is no fun. Whenever I'm feeling under the weather, I crave a big bowl of steaming hot, brothy soup. It's my ultimate comfort food and always helps me feel better—plus it's a great way to get in lots of immune-supporting ingredients. And while no single food or drink will totally prevent you from getting sick, certain nutrients and staying hydrated can help support your immune system. But whether you're sick or not, this week of comforting 30-minute dinners will help you feel your best.

Your Meal Plan

Tuesday's One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions is another favorite, sick or not. I like adding a little chili powder for a kick of heat, which will also help to open your sinuses. The same goes for Wednesday's flavorful Eggplant Curry—it's not spicy as is, so I like to stir in some chili powder or top with fresh serrano pepper slices. And to close out this week of dinners, we have the ultimate comfort food—mac and cheese! The One-Pot Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts has the added bonus of having some veggies, but if you're really needing the classic, try this recipe instead.

Tuesday: One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions over egg noodles

Meal-Prep Breakfast

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Meal-prepping these loaded muffin-tin eggs at the beginning of the week means you'll have a veggie-packed breakfast ready to go every morning. I love using this as a base recipe and throwing in whatever veggies I have in my fridge—one of my favorite combos is broccoli, bell peppers and zucchini.

Get the Recipe: Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Treat Yourself

For a sore throat or a sweet tooth, this creamy 3-ingredient Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream recipe is a tasty treat made without added sugar. The best part about nice cream is that you can use whatever frozen fruit you have on hand and it always turns out delicious! (See our other tasty combinations here.)