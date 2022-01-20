This Quick and Easy Hack for Cutting Up a Head of Cauliflower Is a Game-Changer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

She hasn't led us astray so far, which is why we can't wait to try this hack she posted for separating cauliflower florets without all the mess. Jawad credits Rachel Gurk, the creator behind @rachelcooksblog, for this simple trick. Instead of unwrapping the head of cauliflower and cutting away the florets, Jawad leaves the cauliflower in its grocery store wrapper and forcefully whacks it against the counter a few times until it comes apart in the plastic. Then she opens the plastic bag and removes the loose leaves and stem pieces. Voilà: you have perfect cauliflower florets.

It's no surprise that this hack is her go-to solution for making bite-size veggies in seconds. Other cruciferous veggies, like romaine lettuce, can also be de-cored with a good thwack. While our previous go-to was the Ina Garten method—cutting out the core stem from the bottom, then breaking the head up into florets—this strategy is sure to save us even more cleanup time (and might even be a good way to relieve stress).