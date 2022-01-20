Frozen Spinach Recalled in 9 States Due to Potential Listeria Risk

Frozen Food Development announced a recall of two lots of store-brand frozen chopped spinach sold in Lidl stores. The spinach was distributed in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company instigated the recall after a bag of the spinach tested positive for listeria.

The recalled spinach is in 12-ounce bags marked "Steamable by Lidl" with lot numbers #R17742 or #R17963 and an expiration date of September 10, 2023 on the back of the bag. You can see photos of the spinach packaging in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s recall announcement. There are no known illnesses reported in connection with the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is a species of bacteria that can survive—and even grow—under refrigeration and other preservation measures. Consuming listeria can cause listeriosis. Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, nausea and vomiting in mild cases, or headache, confusion and loss of balance in severe cases. According to the FDA, listeriosis can be fatal "among the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases." If you think you are experiencing symptoms of listeriosis, contact your healthcare provider immediately.