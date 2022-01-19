Ina Garten Says This Classic Make-Ahead Sandwich Is "One of Her Favorite Comfort Foods"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We're always looking out for another Ina-approved recipe to put on our radar, which is why her Ultimate Tuna Melts are now on our must-make list. When Garten shared them on Instagram yesterday, she upped the excitement by saying that while tuna salad sandwiches are "one of my favorite comfort foods… My Ultimate Tuna Melts are even better!"

The recipe starts with two jars of canned tuna—Garten suggests tuna packed in olive oil, like this sustainably-caught skipjack tuna from Wild Planet (buy it: $7, Hive Brands). Start by draining the tuna, then add it to a medium bowl and flake it with a fork. Add chopped scallions, celery and minced fresh dill, mixing with a fork until combined. For an extra pop of flavor, add in lemon juice, salt and pepper, plus mayonnaise and—if you want—anchovy paste.

You can stop at this point a day or two ahead of time, then make the melts later. When you're ready for dinner, top four slices of toast with tuna salad, then sprinkle the layers of tuna salad with shredded Swiss cheese, like Emmentaler. Broil the sandwiches for a couple of minutes at 500°F, top with microgreens and serve immediately.

Garten says these open-faced sandwiches are fast-acting comfort food, so get ready to dig in. "I promise you'll feel better immediately," she writes of these tasty toasts. Serve them up with scoops of an easy winter side salad, like our Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate or Red Cabbage Salad with Blue Cheese & Maple-Glazed Walnuts.

Commenters were quick to endorse this simple dinner, with one person saying that Garten "really turned the volume up on these! So perfect!" Others suggested adding some diced pickles to the tuna salad and a slice of tomato for extra freshness.