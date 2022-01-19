Should You Throw Away Your Toothbrush After Having COVID-19? 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I recently had COVID, and even though I had a mild case, I was pretty sick (you can read more about my experience here). After I recovered, I had some pressing questions like: "How exactly should I disinfect my house?," "Will I ever be able to walk up my stairs again without feeling completely winded?" and "Should I throw away my toothbrush?"

The last question stumped me the most, because I typically always toss my toothbrush after a bout of sickness. But since COVID-19 is a newer (and seemingly always-evolving) virus, I wondered if the toothbrush-tossing guidance was any different. I asked Bertha Hidalgo, PhD, M.P.H. and associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham to weigh in.

Hidalgo says, "The SARS-coV-2 virus [which causes COVID-19], including the omicron variant, is not very stable on surfaces. However, it is always a good idea to change toothbrushes or toothbrush heads after illness." The CDC adds that the SARS-coV-2 virus can survive for up to 3 days on common non-porous surfaces. So once you've recovered (or after about 10 days since you tested positive), it's worth swapping out your toothbrush for a new one—especially if you share a toothbrush holder with another person.

In case you need a little more motivation to pick up a new toothbrush or swap out your toothbrush head, The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends replacing yours every 3 to 4 months (which most Americans are not doing often enough). Need to restock? These five replacement toothbrushes and toothbrush heads all get a seal of acceptance from the ADA.

