Nigella Lawson's 6-Ingredient Cauliflower Soup Is Packed with Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients—and Fans Say It's "Divine"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If there's one thing that's keeping us cozy in the cold weather, it's delicious winter soups. With winter produce like onions, cauliflower, potato and more in peak condition, it's the perfect time of the year to crank out comforting recipes like our Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup or French Onion Soup with Portobello Cheese "Toast". Now we're adding another soup to our rotation: Nigella Lawson's Cauliflower, Garlic and Turmeric Soup, which Lawson says is "a glint of gold" on a blue day.

For this recipe, you'll need to gather just six ingredients: fresh garlic, a medium onion, a head of cauliflower, turmeric, a large potato and a liter of vegetable stock—that's about four and a quarter cups—plus some olive oil. One commenter says this easy soup, "is our favourite soup. More than the sum of its parts. I wish I had a cauliflower at the moment!" Others chimed in to call it "divine."

Begin this recipe by roasting a whole bulb of garlic in the oven. Once the garlic is roasted and cooling, cook your chopped onion in some olive oil in a large saucepan over low to medium heat. When the onion is translucent, add cauliflower florets, turmeric and diced potato. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Then squeeze in the roasted garlic cloves and add your vegetable stock. Bring the soup up to a simmer and let it cook, covered, for another 15 minutes. Using your blender or immersion blender (our test kitchen editors love the Cuisinart immersion blender from Bed Bath & Beyond), purée the soup to your desired texture. (Lawson suggests using a potato masher to "bash about" in the pot if you prefer a chunkier soup.)

Nigella Lawson on a designed background Credit: Getty Images / David M. Benett

This recipe isn't just delicious—it also packs an anti-inflammatory punch. The soup incorporates garlic and turmeric, both of which contain anti-inflammatory compounds that could help you sleep better, lose weight or even stay energized. You might want to add some freshly cracked pepper to this recipe for an extra boost—combining turmeric with black pepper increases the bioavailability of anti-inflammatory compounds, so you're more likely to reap the benefits.

The head of cauliflower in this soup also packs in some benefits—research shows that sulforaphane, a compound found in cauliflower, is a disease-fighter that can support your brain health. The veggie may even lower your risk for heart disease and support the health of your arteries.

When you serve up this soup, Lawson suggests topping it with fresh cilantro or parsley for a little freshness. If you wanted to bump up the protein in the soup, you could serve it with some crispy chickpeas on top, like we do in our Roasted Red Pepper & Peanut Soup with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas. Or, if you want a little extra body in the soup, Lawson told one Instagram commenter that, "it would be wonderful with the rice cooked in it, now that you mention it!" Other fans put their own spin on this soup recipe, including one person who sprinkled in some red pepper flakes for heat. "This soup is poetry," the commenter said. "I add lime juice and Korean red pepper flakes to give it a kick."