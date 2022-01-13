How to Prepare Artichokes

Learn how to cut an artichoke with these handy step-by-step photos.
Lisa Kingsley and Emily McKenna January 13, 2022
Advertisement
Credit: Helen Norman

From the thorny leaves to the hard exterior, fresh artichokes may seem intimidating. Oftentimes recipes will call for canned or frozen artichokes as an easy alternative, like we do in recipes like Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta and Artichoke & Egg Tartine. However, once you learn how to cut an artichoke properly, you'll want to use fresh artichokes whenever possible. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to cut fresh artichokes.

Related: 27 Easy Artichoke Recipes You'll Love

How to Prepare Artichokes

Step 1. Using a sharp knife, cut off about 1 inch from the top of the artichoke.

Credit: Karla Conrad

Step 2. Trim ½ to 1 inch from the stem end, and if the stem is fibrous, peel it with a vegetable peeler.

Step 3. Remove the small, tough outer layer(s) of leaves from the stem end and snip all remaining spiky tips from the rest of the outer leaves using kitchen shears.

Step 4. Remove the fuzzy choke with a spoon.

Credit: Karla Conrad

Step 5. Rub the whole artichoke, especially the cut portions, with a lemon half. The lemon juice will keep the artichoke from turning brown.

If you don't plan on using the artichokes immediately, you can also place the prepped artichokes in a bowl of cool water with a squeeze of lemon to prevent browning.

Once you have prepped the artichokes, the possibilities are endless. Whether you keep them whole or cut them in half, learn how to cook artichokes, and recipes like Steamed Artichokes with Herb Aioli and Sun-Dried Tomato & Feta Stuffed Artichokes will be just the start.

By Lisa Kingsley and Emily McKenna
    © Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com