From grilling to roasting, asparagus can be enjoyed in numerous ways. One easy way to cook asparagus is to blanch it. Not only is it quick, but blanching also helps retain the vegetable's vibrant green color. Plus, blanched asparagus results in a crisp-tender texture, perfect for recipes like Asparagus Salad with Eggs & Jambon de Bayonne and Tarragon Scallops on Asparagus Spears. Read on to learn how to blanch asparagus.

How to Blanch Asparagus

Prep asparagus. (Not sure how? Learn how to cut asparagus here.) Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Add the asparagus to the boiling water and cook until bright green and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the asparagus to the ice water (this stops the asparagus from cooking further). Drain and pat dry.

And that's it! Once you've blanched your asparagus, it can be enjoyed in a few different ways. First, you could eat it as is, like in this Arugula-Asparagus Salad recipe where blanching helps save time. You can also cook the asparagus further, like in this Asparagus Casserole (pictured above) where the asparagus is blanched for a minute to preserve the vegetable's color.