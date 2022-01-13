From Cauliflower Gnocchi with Asparagus & Pesto to Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash, asparagus is a healthy, colorful vegetable that can be added to any meal. It's packed with plenty of antioxidants and nutrients, including fiber and folate. Read on for how to store fresh asparagus properly, whether it's from the farmers' market or grocery store. Plus, learn what to look for when buying the spring vegetable.

How to Store Asparagus

Asparagus is best when used immediately after you bring it home. However, if you can't enjoy it on the day of purchase, asparagus can be stored in the fridge. Here's how to store asparagus:

Remove any rubber band or string from the asparagus bunch. Cut the woody, fibrous bottoms off the asparagus spears. (Alternatively, you can snap off the bottom as the spear will bend at its breaking point.) Place the asparagus upright in a large jar or glass with an inch of water at the bottom. Cover the tops loosely with damp paper towels, plastic wrap or a plastic bag, then refrigerate.

How Long Does Asparagus Last?

When stored this way, asparagus will last for up to three days. Make sure that there is enough water in the container for the asparagus to stay hydrated. If the asparagus bottoms look dried out, simply cut off the dried-out portion before cooking.

How to Tell If Asparagus Is Bad