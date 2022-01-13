How to Cut Asparagus
Asparagus spears come in all kinds of colors and sizes. From green asparagus to white asparagus, spears of the tender vegetable can range from thick to thin. Luckily, preparing the vegetable for use in recipes like Roasted Asparagus Parmesan and One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake is quick and easy. Read on to learn how to trim asparagus spears.
How to Cut Asparagus
1. Line up asparagus spears flat on a cutting board. Using a knife, cut off the woody, fibrous bottom of the stalk.
Alternatively, asparagus will naturally bend at the spot that should be removed. You can snap it off.
2. If desired, trim asparagus into smaller, bite-size pieces.
Once you have your asparagus trimmed, recipes like Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus and Asparagus with Red Peppers make tasty side dishes. Or, if you're using smaller pieces of asparagus, incorporate them into a pasta dish like One-Pot Lemon Asparagus Pasta with Shrimp or a stir-fry like Asparagus-Snap Pea Stir-Fry. However you eat it, learn how to cook asparagus here.