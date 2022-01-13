How to Cut Asparagus

Learn how to trim asparagus with these handy step-by-step photos.
Lisa Kingsley and Alex Loh January 13, 2022
Credit: Ali Redmond

Asparagus spears come in all kinds of colors and sizes. From green asparagus to white asparagus, spears of the tender vegetable can range from thick to thin. Luckily, preparing the vegetable for use in recipes like Roasted Asparagus Parmesan and One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake is quick and easy. Read on to learn how to trim asparagus spears.

How to Cut Asparagus

1. Line up asparagus spears flat on a cutting board. Using a knife, cut off the woody, fibrous bottom of the stalk.

Credit: Ali Redmond

Alternatively, asparagus will naturally bend at the spot that should be removed. You can snap it off.

Credit: Ali Redmond

2. If desired, trim asparagus into smaller, bite-size pieces.

Credit: Ali Redmond

Once you have your asparagus trimmed, recipes like Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus and Asparagus with Red Peppers make tasty side dishes. Or, if you're using smaller pieces of asparagus, incorporate them into a pasta dish like One-Pot Lemon Asparagus Pasta with Shrimp or a stir-fry like Asparagus-Snap Pea Stir-Fry. However you eat it, learn how to cook asparagus here.

By Lisa Kingsley and Alex Loh
