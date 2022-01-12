The #1 Fat to Lower Your Risk for Heart Disease, According to New Research

Sub in this fat where you can and your heart will thank you.

Pictured recipe: Vegan Pesto

A new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that consuming more than a half tablespoon of olive oil each day was associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, cancer mortality, neurodegenerative disease mortality and respiratory disease mortality. Researchers also found that replacing about 10 grams of margarine, butter, mayonnaise or dairy fat with the equivalent amount of olive oil each day was also associated with lower risk of overall mortality.

"Our findings support current dietary recommendations to increase the intake of olive oil and other unsaturated vegetable oils," Marta Guasch-Ferré, Ph.D., the study's lead author, said in a news release. "Clinicians should be counseling patients to replace certain fats, such as margarine and butter, with olive oil to improve their health."

Researchers used data from the Nurses' Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, which followed more than 92,000 people over 28 years. As part of the study, individuals were asked to complete a survey about their diet once every four years. The study found that those who consumed more olive oil generally had healthier lifestyles, as they were less likely to smoke and more likely to exercise and eat fruits and vegetables.

"It's possible that higher olive oil consumption is a marker of an overall healthier diet and higher socioeconomic status. However, even after adjusting for these and other social-economic status factors, our results remained largely the same," Guasch-Ferré said.