The #1 Snack to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Though it's not the most glamorous thing to talk about, how often we go number two (and the appearance of it) can tell us a lot about our health. And while the thought of talking about poop might make you feel uncomfortable, you are likely going to be much more uncomfortable if you can't go. Even us dietitians can get constipated every once in a while (click here for more on ways RDs deal with being backed up).

Luckily for us all, there are several foods that can help you poop, from black beans to oatmeal. But there is one food that is in a league of its own: chia seeds. Since chia seeds are the best food to help you get (and stay) regular, it's only natural that chia pudding would be the best snack to help you poop.

There are so many reasons why chia seeds are super healthy, and their fiber content is the main reason they're one of the best foods to help you poop. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, boasting an impressive 10 grams per ounce (which is about two tablespoons). The type of fiber they contain is soluble, meaning it absorbs water. This is why chia seeds swell and turn into a gel-like texture when added to liquids. The water-filled seeds are what helps loosen up the digestive tract and get things moving.

Beyond the gut-health benefits, chia seeds offer even more! In that 1-ounce serving, they have 5 grams of protein, 9 grams of fat, 12 grams of carbs and more than ten percent of your needs for calcium, iron and healthy omega-3 fatty acids.