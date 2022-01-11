Aldi's New Cookware Looks Just Like the Popular Our Place Pan—but It's Only $25

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Since the holiday season has come and gone, chances are, you spotted the Our Place Always Pan on at least one gift guide. The cult-favorite pan has earned more than 14,000 five-star reviews and has fans raving, "This pan is amazing! I use it every single day. Frying, sautéing, reheating, steaming, boiling, it does it all. It truly is the best!"

Beloved for being super versatile—hence the "Always" moniker that hints to how you'll want it on your stovetop at all times to use early and often throughout the day—the Our Place pan is famous for working with all types of cooktops (including induction), for being coated in non-toxic and non-stick ceramic, for coming with a lid, spatula and steamer basket, plus having a pour spout and spoon rest built right into its 3-pound aluminum frame. (Whew, no wonder it keeps selling out!)

But, despite all those features and its ability to "replace 8 traditional pieces of cookware," according to the brand, the Always Pan is also renowned for being quite an investment. The retail price is hefty at $145 (buy it: $145, Our Place) and sales are rare.

Just in time for those who made a new year's resolution to cook more at home—or for those who are doing some early spring cleaning—Aldi is releasing an Always Pan dupe that caught our eye in an instant.

Available on Wednesday, January 19 for the first-time ever, Aldi's Crofton "Awesome Pan" comes in three trendy colors: matte black, beige and dusty blue. Just like the Always pan, it's compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic, halogen and induction cooktops, and has a 10-inch diameter.

