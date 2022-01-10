Dole Is Recalling Bagged Salad in More Than 30 States Due to Listeria Risk

Dole has announced a recall of more than 30 types of salads due to a risk for listeria after finding listeria on the equipment used to harvest some iceberg lettuce. The recall includes products under the Dole brand as well as the HEB, President's Choice, Kroger, Aldi's Little Salad Bar and Walmart's Marketside brands. The recalled products were produced in either Springfield, Ohio, or Soledad, California, and were distributed in more than 30 states and three Canadian provinces.

Recalled products from Ohio have a product lot code number beginning with the letter "W" and an expiration date between December 22, 2021 and January 9, 2022. Recalled products from California have a product lot code number beginning with the letter "B" and an expiration date between December 23, 2021 and January 8, 2022. You can find your product number on the upper right-hand corner of the package. The products include bagged salad kits as well as salad greens, pre-made salad bowls and shredded lettuce. Find the full list of products and lot numbers on the FDA's recall notice.

Listeria is a species of bacteria that can survive—and even grow—under refrigeration and other preservation measures. Consuming listeria can cause listeriosis. Symptoms include fever, nausea and vomiting in mild cases, or stiff neck, headache, confusion and loss of balance in severe cases. According to the Food and Drug Administration, listeriosis can be fatal "among the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases." If you think you are experiencing symptoms of listeria, contact your healthcare provider immediately.