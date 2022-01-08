ThePrep: The Best 15-Minute High-Fiber Dinners, According to a Dietitian

I always say, the number one thing you can do for better health is to eat more fiber. And these easy 15-minute dinner make it easy to get your fill.

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Fiber—it's probably the best thing that ever existed. Well, maybe second best, after coffee! Among its many benefits, it keeps you feeling full and satisfied after a meal, your gut happy and healthy, your blood sugars balanced and it helps protect your heart. Pretty great, right? As a registered dietitian, I always say if you're trying to improve your health in any way, eating more fiber is the way to do it. In this week's dinner plan, we combine the health benefits of fiber with quick-cooking ingredients to create easy, delicious dinners ready in just 15 minutes.

Your Meal Plan

15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms Credit: Brie Passano

These tasty meals feature high-fiber ingredients, like whole grains, beans and veggies, that deliver at least 8 grams of fiber per serving. You'll be well on your way to hit the daily goal of 30 grams of fiber with these healthy meals.

In addition to fiber, they also deliver on flavor, with recipes like Sunday's Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms (that mouthwatering image above!) and Tuesday's Broiled Cod with Tomatoes & Herbed Mayonnaise. You'll notice that these two dinners, plus Friday's Shrimp & Coconut Curry with Eggplant, bring the seafood count for this week up to three servings. Beyond being healthy protein sources, the salmon, cod and shrimp in these recipes are quick and help keep the cook-time for these tasty dinners under 15 minutes.

Wednesday's savory White Bean, Kale & Kielbasa Soup is just the thing to warm you up on a chilly January night, and any soup that's ready in 15 minutes is a winner in my book. Thursday's easy White Bean & Veggie Salad blows all the other dinners out of the water with its whopping 13 grams of filling fiber. If I were you, I'd make a few extra servings to have for lunch.

Wednesday: White Bean, Kale & Kielbasa Soup with 1 piece whole-wheat bread topped with olive oil, salt and pepper (9 g fiber)

Friday: Shrimp & Coconut Curry with Eggplant over 1 cup cooked brown rice (8 g fiber)

Get the printable shopping list here!

Big Batch Breakfast

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar

I prefer a warm breakfast in the colder months, rather than a bowl of cereal or yogurt with fruit. But I don't always have time to stand at the stove before heading to work. Enter these Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar. These savory bites can be prepped ahead, so all that's left to do is quickly reheat them before digging in.

Treat Yourself

Apple-Ginger Mocktail Mule Credit: Jacob Fox

I'm going easy on the booze this month and with delicious mocktails like this Apple-Ginger Moscow Mule, it's easy! This mocktail feels special, tastes amazing and satisfies my craving for something to sip on at the end of the day.

Get the Recipe: Apple-Ginger Moscow Mule Mocktail