How to Make Dried Mushrooms

Learn how to dry mushrooms in the oven, from shiitake mushrooms to cremini mushrooms.

Mushrooms are a delicious addition to any recipe. Aside from some great health benefits, which include boosting gut health and being full of potassium, mushrooms can be enjoyed both raw and cooked. One way that we love to cook with mushrooms is by drying them. Dried mushrooms provide a concentrated punch of umami flavor, plus they last a long time. Read on to learn how to dry mushrooms.

How to Dry Mushrooms

When you make dried mushrooms, you're removing the moisture from the vegetable, so it turns into a dry, shriveled version. The following instructions are for how to dry mushrooms in the oven, but you could also use a food dehydrator if you don't want to tie up your oven for hours (check out the best food dehydrators, according to our Test Kitchen).

Equipment

Mushrooms (for specific varieties, see chart below)

A rimmed baking sheet

Parchment paper

Directions

Preheat oven to 170℉. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange mushrooms, cut side down (if using sliced mushrooms) in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until completely dry, flipping once halfway through and blotting with paper towels to remove excess moisture, about 3 to 4 hours for sliced mushrooms and 6 to 10 hours for whole mushrooms. Remove from oven and let cool completely on the baking sheet, about 20 minutes. Store (see below).

Whether you're drying whole or sliced mushrooms, consistency is key. Make sure mushrooms are roughly the same size to allow for a more efficient drying time. In addition, if you choose to increase the amount of mushrooms you dry compared to the quantities listed in the chart, the bake times will remain the same. You may need multiple baking sheets to ensure you can spread the mushrooms in a single layer.

Mushroom Type Quantity Prep Time Yield Brown Beech 1 (3.5-oz.) pkg. Whole (stems trimmed) 3 to 4 hours about 1/2 cup Cremini 1 (8-oz.) pkg. Whole (stems trimmed) 6 to 8 hours about 1 1/2 cups Cremini 1 (8-oz.) pkg. Stems trimmed and sliced into 1/4- to 3/8-inch-thick slices 3 to 4 hours about 1 cup King Trumpet 1 (9.5-oz.) pkg. Whole (stems trimmed) 8 to 10 hours about 2 1/2 cups King Trumpet 1 (9.5-oz.) pkg. Stems trimmed and sliced into 1/4- to 3/8-inch-thick slices 3 to 4 hours about 1 1/2 cups Oyster 8 oz. Whole (stems trimmed) 6 to 8 hours about 2 cups Oyster 8 oz. Stems trimmed and sliced into 1/4- to 3/8-inch-thick slices 3 to 4 hours about 1 1/2 cups Portobello 1 (6-oz.) pkg. Whole (stems trimmed) 8 to 10 hours 2 to 3 pieces (depending on size) Portobello 1 6-oz.) pkg. Stems trimmed and sliced into 1/4- to 3/8-inch-thick slices 3 to 4 hours about 1 1/2 cups Shiitake 8 oz. Whole (stems trimmed) 6 to 8 hours about 2 cups Shiitake 8 oz. Stems trimmed and sliced into 1/4- to 3/8-inch-thick slices 3 to 4 hours about 1 1/2 cups White Beech 1 (3.5-oz.) pkg. Whole (stems trimmed) 3 to 4 hours about 1/2 cup White Button 1 (8-oz.) pkg. Whole (stems trimmed) 6 to 8 hours about 1 1/2 cups White Button 1 (8-oz.) pkg. Stems trimmed and sliced into 1/4- to 3/8-inch-thick slices 3 to 4 hours about 1 cup

How to Store Dried Mushrooms

Dried mushrooms should be stored in an airtight container or bag. You can store the dried mushrooms at room temperature, like in the pantry or in a cabinet. We recommend storing the mushrooms with a silica gel packet in the container, which helps prevent moisture absorption (buy it: Walmart, $8.49). Alternatively, dried mushrooms can also be frozen in an airtight, freezer-safe container (if freezing, don't include a silica gel packet).

How Long Do Dried Mushrooms Last?

If stored at room temperature, dried mushrooms can last up to three months. However, if you're looking for a longer shelf life, dried mushrooms that are stored in the freezer will last twice as long, up to six months.

How to Use Dried Mushrooms

When you're ready to cook, the possibilities of dried mushrooms are endless. You can use dried mushrooms as an ingredient in homemade broth to add a deep, earthy umami flavor. Similarly, you can cook with dried mushrooms in a soup, like in our Wild Mushroom Soup or Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry.