Ayesha Curry's Low-Carb, High-Protein Turkey Burger with Smashed Avocado Looks Incredible
The smashed avocado and spicy mayo dipping sauce take this burger to a whole new level.
In addition to being a cookbook author, actress, TV host, designer, mom of three, wife to basketball player Steph Curry and the founder of Sweet July magazine (whew!), Ayesha Curry is an MVP at taking common recipes and giving them a modern, mouthwatering twist. Take her Bananas Foster Oatmeal, for instance, and her trendy and ultra-easy coconut water-infused Blueberry Smoothie. (With her impressive culinary chops, no wonder Curry was able to lose 35 pounds during the pandemic without cutting out her favorite comfort foods!).
And to inspire her fans and followers to follow suit—without feeling a single ounce of deprivation—Curry and co. at Sweet July kicked off 2022 by sharing one of their favorite recipe from the magazine's archives:
"This Naked Turkey and Smashed Avocado Burger makes easing into your healthy eating goals a breeze. With layers of herby smashed avocado and a spicy mayo sauce—this lettuce-wrapped turkey burger might be your next go-to meal," Curry and her team explain in the caption. Plus these burgers take under 20 minutes to make from start to finish!
To make this Naked Turkey and Smashed Avocado Burger, which appeared in her fall/winter 2021 Food Issue, you actually start by dressing. Well, by stirring together the dressing, at least! In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise (we bet plain Greek yogurt would also be terrific), sriracha sauce, ketchup and honey.
Then in a large bowl, add ground turkey, a bit of mayonnaise, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix gently until the mixture is evenly combined. Separate into four even portions, then form 4-inch patties with each.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat (we love this grill pan from Smithey, $220), add a drizzle of oil and cook the patties for about 4 minutes on each side, or until cooked through and golden brown on the exterior.
As these cook, in one more medium bowl, mash pitted avocado flesh, chopped fresh cilantro (if you don't hate it as much as Ina Garten does!), minced red onion, lemon or lime juice, salt and pepper.
To build your best burger, simply top a sturdy lettuce leaf or two with one turkey patty, a dollop of smashed avocado and tomato, and plate with the spicy mayo on the side for dunking.
"Whatever the reason, sometimes a burger without the bread is the way to go," Curry explains as part of her recipe how-to. So whether you're gluten-free, eating low-carb or simply seeking ways to sneak in more veggies, she says, "We promise you won't miss the bun!"
Fans on Instagram agree, chiming in to say this turkey burger concept is, "🔥 great idea" and "I demand you [the burger] to enter my mouth right freaking now. 😍🙌"
To which we reply "🤣" and "SAME." If you, too, are in the mood to add these to your weeknight dinner menu, score Ayesha Curry's Naked Turkey and Smashed Avocado Burger recipe here. And might we recommend pairing it with one of our crispy veggie fry and chip recipes on the side?