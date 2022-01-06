Ayesha Curry's Low-Carb, High-Protein Turkey Burger with Smashed Avocado Looks Incredible

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The smashed avocado and spicy mayo dipping sauce take this burger to a whole new level.

And to inspire her fans and followers to follow suit—without feeling a single ounce of deprivation—Curry and co. at Sweet July kicked off 2022 by sharing one of their favorite recipe from the magazine's archives:

"​​This Naked Turkey and Smashed Avocado Burger makes easing into your healthy eating goals a breeze. With layers of herby smashed avocado and a spicy mayo sauce—this lettuce-wrapped turkey burger might be your next go-to meal," Curry and her team explain in the caption. Plus these burgers take under 20 minutes to make from start to finish!

To make this Naked Turkey and Smashed Avocado Burger, which appeared in her fall/winter 2021 Food Issue, you actually start by dressing. Well, by stirring together the dressing, at least! In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise (we bet plain Greek yogurt would also be terrific), sriracha sauce, ketchup and honey.

Then in a large bowl, add ground turkey, a bit of mayonnaise, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix gently until the mixture is evenly combined. Separate into four even portions, then form 4-inch patties with each.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat (we love this grill pan from Smithey, $220), add a drizzle of oil and cook the patties for about 4 minutes on each side, or until cooked through and golden brown on the exterior.

As these cook, in one more medium bowl, mash pitted avocado flesh, chopped fresh cilantro (if you don't hate it as much as Ina Garten does!), minced red onion, lemon or lime juice, salt and pepper.

To build your best burger, simply top a sturdy lettuce leaf or two with one turkey patty, a dollop of smashed avocado and tomato, and plate with the spicy mayo on the side for dunking.

"Whatever the reason, sometimes a burger without the bread is the way to go," Curry explains as part of her recipe how-to. So whether you're gluten-free, eating low-carb or simply seeking ways to sneak in more veggies, she says, "We promise you won't miss the bun!"

Fans on Instagram agree, chiming in to say this turkey burger concept is, "🔥 great idea" and "I demand you [the burger] to enter my mouth right freaking now. 😍🙌"